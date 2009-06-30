अंग्रेज़ी भाषा को शेक्सपियर का योगदान

Image caption शेक्सपियर को अंग्रेज़ी के 1600 से अधिक शब्द को पहली बार इस्तेमाल करने का श्रेय जाता है

क्या आप को मालूम है, अंग्रेज़ी के महान कवि और नाटक कार विलियम शेक्सपियर ने अंग्रेज़ी भाषा को कितने नए शब्द दिए हैं. आप को यह जान कर आश्चर्य होगा कि शेक्सपियर को अंग्रेज़ी के 1600 से अधिक शब्द को पहली बार इस्तेमाल करने का श्रेय जाता है.

आप को यह जानकर कोई हैरत नहीं होगी कि सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय वाक्य भी उन्हीं के नाम जाते हैं और उन्हीं के कथनों को सबसे ज़्यादा उदाहरण के रूप में पेश किया जाता रहा है. आज की बैठक में हम उन दस शब्दों पर नज़र डालेंगे जो शेक्सपियर ने बनाए और इस्तेमाल किए. ये सारे शब्द बहुत लोकप्रिय हैं और 400 वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद आज भी प्रयोग में हैं. यहां यह याद रहे कि शेक्सपियर ने ये सारे शब्द यूंही नहीं गढ़े हैं बल्कि इन्हें लातीनी, यूनानी एवं दूसरी भाषाओं से लेकर उसके मुनासिब इस्तेमाल से उसे जीवंत बना दिया है. शेक्सपियर ने जो शब्द गढ़े उनमें बेडरूम (bedroom), ब्लैंकेट (blanket), बर्थ-प्लेस (birth-place), चैम्पियन (champion), बेट (bet), क्रीटिक (critic), एलबो (elbow), और लोनली (lonely) जैसे लोकप्रिय शब्द भी शामिल हैं. शेक्सपियर के गढ़े रोज़ाना के जीवन में प्रयोग होने वाले शब्दों में से ये दस शब्द लेकर हाज़िर हैं. Addiction, (ऐडिक्शन) आदत, लत, इसका पर्याय Habit है Compulsive physiological and psychological need for a habit-forming substance: a drug used in the treatment of heroin addiction. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक किंग हेनरी पंचम के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. Since his addiction was to courses vain, His companies unletter'd, rude and shallow Amazement, (अमेज़मेंट) अचंभा, हैरत, विस्मय, हक्का-बक्का इत्यादि A state of extreme surprise or wonder; astonishment. पुराना प्रयोग Bewilderment; perplexity. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक किंग जॉन पंचम के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. And wild amazement hurries up and down The little number of your doubtful friends Countless, (काउंटलेस) का अर्थ है असंख्य, अंगिनित, गिनती में न आना इत्यादि Incapable of being counted; innumerable शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक टाइटस ऐन्ड्रोनिकस के पांचवें भाग के तीसरे दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. Thy brother Marcus tenders on thy lips: O were the sum of these that I should pay Countless and infinite, yet would I pay them!

Image caption शेक्सपियर ने जो शब्द गढ़े उनमें bedroom, blanket, birth-place, champion, जैसे लोकप्रिय शब्द भी शामिल हैं.

Critic, (क्रीटीक) का अर्थ है आलोचक, समालोचक, समीक्षक, दोष ढ़ूंढ़ने वाला, One skilled in judging of the merits of literary or artistic works; a connoisseur; an adept; hence, one who examines literary or artistic works, etc., and passes judgment upon them; a reviewer. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक लव्स लेबर लॉस्ट के तीसरे भाग के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. A very beadle to a humorous sigh; A critic, nay, a night-watch constable; A domineering pedant o'er the boy; Excitement (एक्साइटमेंट) का अर्थ है उत्तेजना, क्षोभ, आवेश, जोश इत्यादि the act or an instance of exciting, the condition of being excited; something that excites: the dancing tigers and other circus excitements. शेक्सपियर ने अपने प्रसिद्ध नाटक हैमलेट के चौथे भाग के चौथे दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. How stand I then, That have a father kill'd, a mother stain'd, Excitements of my reason and my blood, And let all sleep? Frugal, (फ़्रूगल) का अर्थ है मिताहारी, किफ़ायत करने वाला, कम ख़र्च वाला, Economical को भी इसी अर्थ में प्रयोग करते हैं Practicing or marked by economy, as in the expenditure of money or the use of material resources. See synonyms at sparing. Costing little; inexpensive: a frugal lunch. इसका विपरीत जेनरस है. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक मेरी वाईफ़्स ऑफ़ विंडसर के दूसरे भाग के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. Why, he hath not been thrice in my company! What should I say to him? I was then frugal of my mirth: Heaven forgive me! Generous, (जेनरस) का अर्थ है उदार उदारचेत, दानी, सख़ी, भरपूर परिपूर्ण इत्यादि, Liberal in giving or sharing; See synonyms at liberal; Characterized by nobility and forbearance in thought or behavior; magnanimous; marked by abundance; ample: a generous slice of cake. इसका विपरीत है फ़्रूगल. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक लव्स लेबर लॉस्ट के चौथे भाग के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. The posterior of the day, most generous sir, is liable, congruent and measurable for the afternoon: the word is well culled, chose, sweet and apt, I do assure you, sir, I do assure. Majestic, (मैजेस्टिक) का अर्थ है प्रतापी, तेजस्वी, राजसी, शाहाना, शानदार इत्यादि Having or showing lofty dignity or nobility; stately; see synonyms at grand. ऐडवर्ब के रूप में यह majestically है. शेक्सपियर ने अपने प्रसिद्ध नाटक जूलियस सीज़र के पहले भाग के दूसरे दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. As a sick girl.--Ye gods, it doth amaze me, A man of such a feeble temper should So get the start of the majestic world, And bear the palm alone. Obscene, (ऑबसीन) का अर्थ है अश्लील, नग्न, खुला हुआ, नंगा, इत्यादि Offensive to accepted standards of decency or modesty; inciting lustful feelings; lewd; Repulsive; disgusting: “The way he writes about the disease that killed her is simply obscene” शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक लव्स लेबर लॉस्ट के पहले भाग के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. Then for the place where; where, I mean, I did encounter that obscene and preposterous event, that draweth from my snow-white pen the ebon-coloured ink, which here thou viewest, beholdest, surveyest, or seest; Radiance (रेडियेंस) का अर्थ है चमक, कांति, चमक दमक, the quality or state of being radiant भौतिक विज्ञान में इसका अर्थ है the radiant energy emitted per unit time in a specified direction by a unit area of an emitting surface. शेक्सपियर ने अपने नाटक ऑल्स वेल दैट एंड्स वेल के पहले भाग के पहले दृश्य में इसे इस प्रकार प्रयोग किया है. And think to wed it, he is so above me: In his bright radiance and collateral light Must I be comforted, not in his sphere. शेक्सपियर के नाटक ऑल्स वेल दैट एंड्स वेल का हिंदी अनुवाद है अंत भला तो सब भला. आप को शेक्सपियर के गढ़े हुए ये शब्द कैसे लगे हमें लिखें.