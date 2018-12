Since 1 Jan 2017, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to face over 4000 balls in Test cricket!

He has so far faced 4633 balls in 40 innings i.e. facing an ave of 116 balls per innings.

Next best: 3796 balls in 39 innings by Virat Kohli (ave balls/inns: 97)#AusvInd#AusvsInd