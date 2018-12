W...WW.W...W



Extraordinary scenes in Christchurch as Trent Boult takes five wickets without conceding a run. He finishes with career-best figures of 6/30 - 45 minutes previously, he was yet to take a wicket.



Sri Lanka all out for 104.#NZvSL LIVE 👇https://t.co/LVXAGBc0vK pic.twitter.com/BYiGJ05Fhj