पिता की मौत की ख़बर मिली, फिर भी मैदान में उतरे राशिद ख़ान

‪Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.‬ ‪Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢‬