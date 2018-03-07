Victor Umeh ebidola ọrụ dịka Sinatọ Anambara Sentralụ

  • 7 Maachị 2018
Victor Umeh Image copyright INEC official Facebook page
Nkenke aha onyonyo Victor Umeh, onye meriri ntuliaka Sineti ndị Anambra ebe mpaghara Etiti nke e mere n'ụbọchị 16 Jenụwarị, 2018

Onye bụbu onye-isi pati a na-akpọ All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) bụ Victor Umeh anarala ikike ka onye na-anọchite anya Anambra Sentralụ na ụlọ ome-iwu ukwu na Abuja.

Victor Umeh meriri na mbinye aka e mere n' Anambra Steetị na Satọde nke izu ụka gara aga.

Onye na-achị Anambra Steetị bụ Willie Obianọ nọ n'ụlọ ome-iwu ukwu n' Abuja mgbe e chere Victor Umeh iyi ọrụ nke mere ya onye otu ndị ome-iwu na Naijirịa.

Ụlọ ikpe mkpekwa nke a na-akpọ Appeal Court chụpụrụ onye nọbu na ọkwa a bụ Uche Ekwunife nke Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), na onwa Decemba 2015.

Ọ bụ Umeh wetara ikpe ejị maka ya chụọ Ekwunife, mana Ekwunife na-ekwu na ya anabatala mmeri o meriri ya ugbu a.

  • Anambra Sentralụ: 'Ekwenyela m mpụtara ntulịaka' -Uche Ekwunife
  • INEC: Victor Umeh a natala asambodo ikike ya
  • Mbinye Aka Anambra Central Senatorial District

Ụlọ ikpe ahụ nyere iwu ka e megharia mbinye aka e jiri nye Ekwunife ikike.

A tụrụ votụ na local government asaa: Njikoka, Awka-North, Idemili-South, Dunukofia, Awka-South, Anaocha na Idemili-North.