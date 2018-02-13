UEFA: Chekwa ugwu egwuregwu bọọlụ
UEFA agwala ndị ogbu bọọlụ ka ha kpuchie ndị na-agba bọọlụ maka ihe oke imerụ ahụ site n'ịta onye ọbụla mere ihe nwereike imerụ mmadụ ahụ.
Ha kwuru nke a site n'ihe nrụtụaka onye nchịkọta bọọlụ ndị Manchester City bụ Pep Guardiola ka ndị na-egbu bọọlụ chịkọta ya nkeọma mgbe e merụrụ onye bọọlụ ya bụ Leroy Sane ahụ n'ọnwa Jenụwarị.
UEFA gwara ndị ogbu bọọlụ na ha nwere ọrụ ichekwa ugwu egwuregwu bọọlụ.
"Anyị chọrọ ka ndị ọgba bọọlụ gbaa bọọlụ, ya mere a ga-echekwa ha nkeọma" dịka onyisi ndị ogbu bọọlụ bụ Pierluigi Collina kwuru.
"Anyị achọghị i tinye ndụ onye bọọlụ ọbụla na nsogbu nihi mmerụ ahụ nke egwuregwuike kpatara ama ama mee maọbụ nke amaghị ama."
Ndị ọgba bọọlụ kwesiri ịkwanyere onweghị ha ugwu.