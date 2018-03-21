Akụkọ Mere Ugbua - Ụmuaka Dapchi 'anatala'

BBC Igbo na eso akuko kwuru na umụakwụkwọ ndi Boko Haram tọọrọ na obodo Dapchi n'ọnwa gara aga anatala be ha.

Cheta na ndị ọmetakaraịhepụụjọ bụ Boko Haram tọọrọ ụmụakwụkwọ 110 na Government Girls Sceondary School Dapchi n'ụbọchị Monde,ọnwa Febrụwarị iri na itoolu.

Nigeria's Dapchi town goes agog this morning after Boko Haram militants reportedly brought back more than a hundred school girls they abducted a month ago. A parent Kundili Bukar told BBC that the militants drove into the town in motorcade and surrendered the girls to the community. The militants are said to have left immediately. He said the girls were looking haggard and tired. No official confirmation yet.

