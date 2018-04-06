Offa: Ndiohi egbuola mmadu 10
- 6 Eprel 2018
Mmadụ ruru iri anwụọla, n'ime ha ndịuweojii anọ mgbe ndịohi bu egbe wakporo ụlọakụ ruru ise n'obodo Offa dị na Kwara steeti ụnya ahụ.
Ndị nọ ebe ihe a mere sị na ndịohi ahụ ji ogbunigwe gbawa ebe ụlọakụ ahụ na-echekwa ego mmadu tupu ha-eburu ya pụọ.
Ha kwukwara na ndị a bu ụzọ ga n'ụlọọrụ ndị uweoji gbagbuo ihe niile ha hụrụ ebe ahụ tupu ha gaa ebe ụlọakụ ndị ahụ dị.
Ha gbakwara mbo gbochie ụzọ abụọ batara obodo ahụ si na Ilorin n'Osogbo, obodo ndị agbatobi dị nso n'Offa.
Ihe a wutere ndị mmadụ nnukwu dịka ha gosiri n'elu atụmatụ mgbasa ozi:
VIDEO: Pandemonium after armed robbers struck a bank in Offa, Kwara state pic.twitter.com/cztcLmSJ76— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) 6 Eprel 2018
End of Twitter post by @SaharaReporters
Yesterday’s bank robbery in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals. No stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this act are caught and brought to justice.— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) 6 Eprel 2018
Read more here: https://t.co/j4KkGUAZ7y
End of Twitter post by @bukolasaraki
To those that lost their lives in the robbery that happened in offa, Kwara state, I pray your soul rests in perfect peace amin pic.twitter.com/zPrzO5hqM9— Ogbeni Imanuel (@emmynemcj) 5 Eprel 2018
End of Twitter post by @emmynemcj
Yesterday's incident at Offa (kwara state) has once again proven the heightened level of insecurity in the country.— I'm Tade (@kingsmallgod) 6 Eprel 2018
Armed gangs robbed four banks at the same time, killing about 16 policemen including a pregnant police officer & some others... It's sad pic.twitter.com/pWLbQVl7JP
End of Twitter post by @kingsmallgod