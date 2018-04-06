Offa: Ndiohi egbuola mmadu 10

Ụlọakụ nke dị n'obodo ahụ Image copyright Ayobami Agboola
Nkenke aha onyonyo Iru otụ n'ime ụlọakụ ndị a wakporo

Mmadụ ruru iri anwụọla, n'ime ha ndịuweojii anọ mgbe ndịohi bu egbe wakporo ụlọakụ ruru ise n'obodo Offa dị na Kwara steeti ụnya ahụ.

Ndị nọ ebe ihe a mere sị na ndịohi ahụ ji ogbunigwe gbawa ebe ụlọakụ ahụ na-echekwa ego mmadu tupu ha-eburu ya pụọ.

Ha kwukwara na ndị a bu ụzọ ga n'ụlọọrụ ndị uweoji gbagbuo ihe niile ha hụrụ ebe ahụ tupu ha gaa ebe ụlọakụ ndị ahụ dị.

Ha gbakwara mbo gbochie ụzọ abụọ batara obodo ahụ si na Ilorin n'Osogbo, obodo ndị agbatobi dị nso n'Offa.

Ihe a wutere ndị mmadụ nnukwu dịka ha gosiri n'elu atụmatụ mgbasa ozi:

