Mmadụ 10 anwụola na ezinaụlọ onyeomeiwu

Mmadụ iri gunyere ụmụ atọ, nwụnarịrị onye ụlọomeiwu Zamfara bụ Saidu Yarkufoji n'ihe mberede okporoụzọ.

Nasiru Ahmed, bụ ọnụ na-ekwurụ ngalaba na-ahụ maka njem nake a kpọrọ FRSC gwara ụlọakụkọ News Agency of Nigeria na ihe mberede ahụ ụgbọala Volkswagen kụkọtara na kwọnkworo kụkọrọ isi.

spokesman of the command, said the crash was caused by a head-on collision involving a

The accident occurred along Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday.

According to NAN, other family members of the lawmaker who died in the accident were four of his grandchildren, his two sisters and his driver.

"Out of the 10 persons, who died in the car conveying 12 passengers, nine are female.

"The other two persons who sustained various degrees of injuries are still receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau.

"Motorists are advised to avoid night journey and over speeding as much as possible to reduce crashes across the state," he said.