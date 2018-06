After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION . I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality. I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me ❤️ The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words. I can’t thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital enough for there care!!!What next who knows... I’m just taking it a day at a time #Grateful 🙏🏽 #Remission

A post shared by Carl Ikeme (@carlikeme) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:41am PDT