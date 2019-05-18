Uche Ogbodo: Ahụla m nkeọma na nke ọjọ

  • 18 Mee 2019
Uche Image copyright @ucheogbodo

Ụbọchị ncheta ọmụmụ mmadụ na-abụkarị ọpụrụiche mana amaghị m ihe ndị mmadụ ji kpụrụzie nke onye na-eme ihe nkiri bụ Uche Ogbodo n'ọnụ.

N'iji ịcheta ụbọchị ọmụmụ ya, Ogbodo were foto o sere ebe ọ gba ọtọ tinye n'elu soshal midia.

O jikwa ohere a depụta ihe niile ọ gabigagoro ma ja onwe ya ike na ọ bụ nwaanyị siri ajọ ike.

Ndị mmadụ agbaghị ya nkịtị maọlị. Lekwa ihe ha depụatara.

@Areafada1 jụrụ ihe ndị mmadụ ji etụfụ ụra maka ọtọ Uche, ọ bụ na ha amaghị na ọ bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri?

@EsterOnyinye okwuru na aọ bụghị ihe mghbagọjụ anya makana o teela ọtụwara anya agwa a n'aka Uche.

@dharmeelollar kwuru na ọ bụ ọrụ ise foto ka ọ ga na-arụzị.

Cheta na Ogbodo rịọrọ ka iwu Naịjirịa kwado ịgba akwụna n'oge gara aga.

Akụkọ ndị ga-amasị gị:

Isiokwu Ndị Emetụtara