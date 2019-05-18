Ụbọchị ncheta ọmụmụ mmadụ na-abụkarị ọpụrụiche mana amaghị m ihe ndị mmadụ ji kpụrụzie nke onye na-eme ihe nkiri bụ Uche Ogbodo n'ọnụ.
N'iji ịcheta ụbọchị ọmụmụ ya, Ogbodo were foto o sere ebe ọ gba ọtọ tinye n'elu soshal midia.
It is amazing How We Waste Days , Waste Months, Waste Years, living In other People's Paradise. Wishing We had Another Persons Life, SAD ! . Why Can't We STRIFE hard! , PRAY Hard, WORK hard to be the best Version of Ourselves, An Original. . People be Busy Showing Off their lives , even their Fake Lives ,things that are important to them on the Gram,Fb, Twitter, And you are Sitting there ,Mopping,Drowning in their lives , wishing that you could be living the life they seem to be living instead of Working your way up to be blessed with the Real MVP lifestyle , My Dear Time waits for no MAN...💖. . This is your Wakeup Call, Be YOURSELF, YOU ARE BORN GREAT, YOU ARE UNIQUE, THE WORLD NEEDS YOU, FIND YOUR OWN PURPOSE.. . . Happy birthday to Me 💖. . . #birthdaygirl #birthday #goddess #ucheogbodo #birthdaybehavior #blessed #anotheryearofgrace #gratitude #love #beautiful #sexy #fire #taurus #celebrity
O jikwa ohere a depụta ihe niile ọ gabigagoro ma ja onwe ya ike na ọ bụ nwaanyị siri ajọ ike.
Ndị mmadụ agbaghị ya nkịtị maọlị. Lekwa ihe ha depụatara.
@Areafada1 jụrụ ihe ndị mmadụ ji etụfụ ụra maka ọtọ Uche, ọ bụ na ha amaghị na ọ bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri?
@EsterOnyinye okwuru na aọ bụghị ihe mghbagọjụ anya makana o teela ọtụwara anya agwa a n'aka Uche.
@dharmeelollar kwuru na ọ bụ ọrụ ise foto ka ọ ga na-arụzị.
Cheta na Ogbodo rịọrọ ka iwu Naịjirịa kwado ịgba akwụna n'oge gara aga.
This News is really rather Unsettling for me! , I'm Hurt deep down , thinking Of the pain these Prostitutes go through in the hands of the General Public! 😭😭😭😭, This brings me to Ask, "Ain't these Prostitutes HUMANS too? Why do we Derive joy in seeing other people go through Anguish and Pain! , this whole world is gradually turning into a Real Life Animal Jungle! So then, why did we make "LAWS" ain't this laws there to protect Us, to make Us Superior to lesser Animals? But at the End we are proving ourselves not better in anyway! WE ARE ALL ANIMALS like goats, sheep,lions, chickens etc cos we have lost our Sense of Humanity!.😢,.. . . WHY DEPRIVE A HUMAN PROSTITUTE HER RIGHT TO LIVE? . . PROSTITUTE NAH PERSON MAMA, ABEG! . . PROSTITUTE NAH PERSON PIKIN ,ABEG!. . PROSTITUTE NAH PERSON PAPA,ABEG!. . PROSTITUTE NAH PERSON SISTER, BROTHER ABEG!. . PROSTITUTES ARE MAJORLY AFTERMATH OF RAPE, ABEG!. . Say NO, to Rape! . Those police officers must answer to their CRIME, or I might go into DEPRESSION! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. . . #rape #rapeisrape #prostitionisnotacrime #rapeisacrime #un #humanright #womenempowerment #onenigeria #prostitutesarehumantoo #
