Coronavirus cases Nigeria: Ọnụọgụgụ ndị buterela coronavirus kemgbe ọ Naịjirịa

  • 23 Eprel 2020
Nnyochaonye bu coronavirus na Naịjirịa Image copyright Getty Images

Kemgbe coronavirus jiri bata na Naịjirịa site n'aka otu onye mba Spen na Febụwarị 27, 2020, ọtụtụ ihe gbanwere maka etu nje coronavirus a si egbu mmadụ.

Ihe ndị dịka ngagharị, ahịa na nke kacha nke, mmechi obodo. a anyị lele akara ndị buterela coronavirus n'oge Naịjirịa busoro ya bụ agha a ọgụ.

Mana ụlọọrụ na-elebaanya n'ihe gbasara ọrịa na-efegharị bụ National Center for Disease Control - NCDC n'ịchafu bụ ndị na-enye akara ndị niile buterela nje a na Naịjirịa kwa ụbọchị

Image copyright NCDC

N'ụbọchi 22 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
N'ụbọchi 21 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

N'ụbọchi 20 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

Ụbọch 19 Epreel, 2020 nweterela ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

Ụbọchị a bụ mgbe ndị NCDC pụtara rịọ arịrịọ maka:

Na 18 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

N'ụbọchi 17 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

N'ụbọchi 16 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:

N'ụbọchi 15 Epreel, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:

N'Epreel 14, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:

Na Epreel 13, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:

