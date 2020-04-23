Coronavirus cases Nigeria: Ọnụọgụgụ ndị buterela coronavirus kemgbe ọ Naịjirịa
- 23 Eprel 2020
Kemgbe coronavirus jiri bata na Naịjirịa site n'aka otu onye mba Spen na Febụwarị 27, 2020, ọtụtụ ihe gbanwere maka etu nje coronavirus a si egbu mmadụ.
Ihe ndị dịka ngagharị, ahịa na nke kacha nke, mmechi obodo. a anyị lele akara ndị buterela coronavirus n'oge Naịjirịa busoro ya bụ agha a ọgụ.
Mana ụlọọrụ na-elebaanya n'ihe gbasara ọrịa na-efegharị bụ National Center for Disease Control - NCDC n'ịchafu bụ ndị na-enye akara ndị niile buterela nje a na Naịjirịa kwa ụbọchị
N'ụbọchi 22 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 22 Epreel 2020
74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa
As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197
Deaths: 28 pic.twitter.com/oDazHLpLp0
N'ụbọchi 21 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 21 Epreel 2020
59 in Lagos
29 in FCT
14 in Kano
6 in Borno
4 in Katsina
3 in Ogun
1 in Rivers
1 in Bauchi
As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197
Deaths: 25 pic.twitter.com/i6UaoqWHiu
As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 21 Epreel 2020
Lagos-430
FCT-118
Kano-73
Osun-20
Ogun-20
Oyo-16
Katsina-16
Edo-15
Kwara-9
Kaduna-9
Akwa Ibom-9
Borno-9
Bauchi-8
Gombe-5
Delta-4
Ekiti-4
Ondo-3
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Sokoto-1
N'ụbọchi 20 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 19 Epreel 2020
70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno
As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow
Ụbọch 19 Epreel, 2020 nweterela ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 19 Epreel 2020
Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.
Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4 pic.twitter.com/6lqKG1ONVj
Ụbọchị a bụ mgbe ndị NCDC pụtara rịọ arịrịọ maka:
Na 18 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 18 Epreel 2020
23 in Lagos
12 in FCT
10 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Oyo
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 166
Deaths: 19#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/W63s32Iuj7
N'ụbọchi 17 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 17 Epreel 2020
32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP
N'ụbọchi 16 Epreel, 2020 ndị buterla coronavirus bụ:
Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 16 Epreel 2020
19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo
As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx
N'ụbọchi 15 Epreel, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:
As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 15 Epreel 2020
Lagos- 232
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
N'Epreel 14, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:
Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 14 Epreel 2020
14 in Lagos
2 in FCT
1 in Kano
1 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Edo
As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU
Na Epreel 13, 2020 e nwere mmadụ 407 buterla coronavirus Naịjirịa:
As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) 13 Epreel 2020
343 confirmed cases
91 discharged
10 deaths
Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
