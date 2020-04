Covid-19 Update: Ka gọvanọ Umahi si majaa anyị- Ndị ntaakụkọ akpọchịrị n'Ebonyi

View this post on Instagram

*VIDEO: Violators of No face masks no movement in Ebonyi will attract “FLOGGING” no matter the affected individual in the society.” - Gov. Umahi Declares* https://www.naijalivetv.com/video-violators-of-no-face-masks-no-movement-in-ebonyi-will-attract-flogging-no-matter-the-affected-individual-in-the-society-gov-umahi-declares/