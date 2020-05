View this post on Instagram

A nurse was caught carrying a newborn baby boy far from the hospital where she works and she was confronted by passersby who accused her of stealing the baby. . The nurse was seen standing by the side of the road, carrying a newborn baby boy with the placenta still intact. She claimed she was waiting for the woman who owns the baby. . However, bystanders didn't believe her. They asked her to call the woman who gave birth to the baby on the phone, adding that they will not let her go until they see the woman she claims is the baby's mother. . When interrogated, the nurse said she works at Mother of Mercy hospital Okpoko. . Eyewitnesses claim she was on her way to sell the baby at Upper Iweka by Owerri Road in Onitsha.