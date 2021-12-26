Uche Nwosu: Armed men carry Rochas Okorosha son-in-law

otu elekere gara aga

Ebe foto si, Facebook/Nwosu

Armed men don carry Uche Nwosu di son in-law of former Imo state Govnor Rochas Okorocha.

Tok-tok pesin for Okorocha, Ebere Nzewuji say dem carry Nwosu during church service for Saint Peter Anglican church Nkwerre for Imo state.

Police neva tok anything about di incident.

How di incident happen

One video wey dey circulate for social media show how di armed men invade di St. Peters Anglican church.

Dem shoot sporadically for air to scare pipo comot.

But di reaction of di pipo show how everybody run go hide.

Di voice behind di video claim say di armed men vehicle carry goment plate number - BBC neva fit verify dis tori.

"Dem put Uche Nwosu for booth," na so di voice tok.

Who be Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu na di son-in-law to di former govnor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Plenty pipo know am as Ugwumba.

E serve as di Chief of Staff to im father-in-law wen im be govnor

For 2019 Nwosu contest as di governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) during di elecyion.

E contest against oda leading candidates, Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Hope Uzodimma of di All Progressives Congress (APC).