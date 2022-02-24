Foto: Rọshịa amalitela nwakpo Yukren

Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.

Ebe foto si, AFP

Nkọwa foto,

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv.

Ebe foto si, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine / PA Media

Nkọwa foto,

A CCTV image issued by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reportedly showing Russian military vehicles moving across the border from Crimea into Ukraine.

Ebe foto si, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nkọwa foto,

Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv.

Ebe foto si, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nkọwa foto,

The firefighters climbed through wreckage to rescue civilians.

Ebe foto si, Reuters

Nkọwa foto,

Ana-ahụ ka ikuku si ọnọdụ ndị agha apụta n'akụkụ ọdo ụgbọelu n'obodo Mariupol.

Ebe foto si, EPA / Interior Ministry Press Service

Nkọwa foto,

A handout photo from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's press service shows the aftermath of an explosion at a military unit building in Kyiv.

Ebe foto si, AFP

Nkọwa foto,

Also in Kyiv, police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street.

Ebe foto si, AFP

Nkọwa foto,

People watch the police and security personnel work from behind a cordoned off area.

Ebe foto si, Reuters

Nkọwa foto,

Ndị na-eche n'ọdọụgbọala na Kyiv

Ebe foto si, Reuters

Nkọwa foto,

Ụgbọelu ndị Yukren na-efe n'elu ọdọmmanụ ụgbọala dị n'ilo obodo Dnipro.

