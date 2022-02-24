Foto: Rọshịa amalitela nwakpo Yukren
Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.
Anarala ikirikere tupu ejiri foto ndịa mere akụkọ.
Russia and Ukraine: Ogbunigwe ndị Russia egbuola ndị mmadụ na Yukraine - Ndị uweojii Ukraine
Mba Russia eburula ọgụ banye mba Ukraine.