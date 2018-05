I have noted with alarm the exponential rise of drug abuse in our country, especially in the North. As a parent, I am deeply saddened by this fact, it is important that we interupt the trend and encourage our children to stay drug free. @Futureassured has a nationwide youth training and empowerment program which has constructive engagement as one of its direct goals. We also recently launched a war against substance abuse campaign. Simultaneously, the wives of Northern Governors are working tirelessly on the issue. They have recently renovated and commissioned a rehab center in Kogi and Kebbi state, while similar efforts are ongoing in other states. I call on all security agencies, lawmakers, judiciary, drug manufacturers, civil society, regulators, teachers, parents, neighbours and YOU to take this as a personal war and halt the menace. #WarAgainstAbuse #FutureAssured

A post shared by H.E Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari (@aishambuhari) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT