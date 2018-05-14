Ortom: Ihe m jiri kpụpụ Miyetti Allah ụlọikpe

Gọvanọ na-achị Benue steeti bụ Samuel Ortom ekwuola na ihe o jiri gbaa ndị otu ọchịehi bụ Miyetti Allah akwụkwọ bụ iji nweta ikpe nkwụmọto n'okwu gbasara mwakpo ndị ọchịehi merela na steeti ahụ.

Benue steeti gbara otu Miyeti Allah akwụkwọ n'ụlọikpe nke ga-ebido n' ụbọchị Tọọsde, n'ụlọikpe ugwu dị na Markudi.

N'akụkọ nke ụlọọrụ akụkọ Sun depụtara, Ọtrtọm kwuru na " Ihe gbarasara Miyetti Allah anaghị enye m ọnụ okwu.

On Miyetti Allah, I'm also dumbfounded. I've said it repeatedly; I've written and will continue to write and continue to raise alarm that the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are responsible for the killings; for the mercenary work that is going on in Benue State. There are evidences; they are on tape, they have addressed press conferences and none of them have come out to refute what was credited to them in the media. They've said it is about Jihad; it's not about grazing. They said it is about occupation; about taking over the land. I've presented this to security agencies and I want to believe that it is a whole process; they're still working on it and at the appropriate time, these people will be apprehended because they cannot go free. What we've decided to do as a government since there is no response yet is to initiate criminal proceedings against the group in court. I have been briefed that the case is coming up on Thursday at a High Court in Makurdi. We're beginning with the 73 victims of the New Year day attacks and several others will follow. I believe that the court will definitely give us justice. These people are not going to be allowed to go free; justice must be served to us.