Lee ihe mere n'arụsị Fela ebe Emmanuel macron gara ụnyaahụ

  • 4 Julaị 2018

Onyeisiala mba Frans bụ Emmanuel Macron bịara Naịjirịa ụnyaahụ ebe ya na onyeisiala Buhari mere ọgbakọ tupu ọ gawa Legos n'arụsị Fela.

    Obi aṅụrị juru onyeisiala mba Frans afọ n'African Shrine na Legos ebe ya na gọvanọ Legos na ọgụegwu si Ben bụ Angelique Kidjo nọ

    Onyeisiala mba Frans na-achịsara nwaanyị onye egwu Bene bụ Angelique Kidjo ọchị ebe gọvanọ Legos steeti nọ ha n'akụkụ n'arụsị Fela

    Emmanuel Macron debere aka o ji agba shaku shaku n'akụkụ ndị ọzọ nọ ya nso

    Emmanuel Macron zutere nwantakịrị nwoke sere ya oge ọ gara arụsị Fela

    Nwa Fela na-eme ihe ọ mara eme na nkwu arụsị nna ya bụ Fela

    Emmanuel Macron n'akụkụ gọvanọ Legos bụ Akinwunmi Ambode

    Femi Kuti ji opi ya egosipụta nke ọ na-eme nke ọma nye onyeisiala mba Frans

    Femi Kuti na-ezi Emmanuel Macron ozi nna ya n'arụsị Fela

    Onye egwu Bene bụ Angelique Kidjo na Femi Kuti nakwa onye egwu mba Senegal bụ Youssou N'dour na-enye Emmanuel Macron ezi ihe nkiri na Fela's Shrine na Legos

    Emmanuel Macron na Femi Kuti na ọgụegwu Senegal Youssou N'dour sere foto n'African Shrine na Legos

    Mmadụ niile chọrọ iso Emmanuel macron see 'selfie' n'arụsị Fela

    Femi Kuti sokwa chọọ iso Emmanuel macron see 'selfie'

    Emmanuel Macron na onye na-eme ihe onyonyo na mna Mọritenia bụ Abderahmane Sissako na African Shrine

    Ndị egwu nabatara onyeisiala mba Frans bụ Emmanuel macron

    Onyeisiala mba Frans gara African Shrine ụlọ onye otiegwu a ma ama na Naịjirịa lara mmụọ bụ Fela Anikulapo Kuti