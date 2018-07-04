Lee ihe mere n'arụsị Fela ebe Emmanuel macron gara ụnyaahụ
Onyeisiala mba Frans bụ Emmanuel Macron bịara Naịjirịa ụnyaahụ ebe ya na onyeisiala Buhari mere ọgbakọ tupu ọ gawa Legos n'arụsị Fela.
Getty Images
Obi aṅụrị juru onyeisiala mba Frans afọ n'African Shrine na Legos ebe ya na gọvanọ Legos na ọgụegwu si Ben bụ Angelique Kidjo nọ
Getty Images
Onyeisiala mba Frans na-achịsara nwaanyị onye egwu Bene bụ Angelique Kidjo ọchị ebe gọvanọ Legos steeti nọ ha n'akụkụ n'arụsị Fela
Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron debere aka o ji agba shaku shaku n'akụkụ ndị ọzọ nọ ya nso
Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron zutere nwantakịrị nwoke sere ya oge ọ gara arụsị Fela
Getty Images
Getty Images
Nwa Fela na-eme ihe ọ mara eme na nkwu arụsị nna ya bụ Fela
Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron n'akụkụ gọvanọ Legos bụ Akinwunmi Ambode
Getty Images
Femi Kuti ji opi ya egosipụta nke ọ na-eme nke ọma nye onyeisiala mba Frans
Getty Images
Femi Kuti na-ezi Emmanuel Macron ozi nna ya n'arụsị Fela
Getty Images
Onye egwu Bene bụ Angelique Kidjo na Femi Kuti nakwa onye egwu mba Senegal bụ Youssou N'dour na-enye Emmanuel Macron ezi ihe nkiri na Fela's Shrine na Legos
Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron na Femi Kuti na ọgụegwu Senegal Youssou N'dour sere foto n'African Shrine na Legos
Getty Images
Mmadụ niile chọrọ iso Emmanuel macron see 'selfie' n'arụsị Fela
Getty Images
Femi Kuti sokwa chọọ iso Emmanuel macron see 'selfie'
Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron na onye na-eme ihe onyonyo na mna Mọritenia bụ Abderahmane Sissako na African Shrine
BBC
Ndị egwu nabatara onyeisiala mba Frans bụ Emmanuel macron
Getty Images
Onyeisiala mba Frans gara African Shrine ụlọ onye otiegwu a ma ama na Naịjirịa lara mmụọ bụ Fela Anikulapo Kuti