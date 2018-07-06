Akụkọ Mere Ugbua - Ụlọikpe kachasị atọghapụla Saraki
Ụlọikpe kachasị ekwuola n'aka Onyeisi ụlọomeiwu bụ Bukola Saraki dị ọcha n'ebubo na ọ ghara ụgha banyere nkwupụta ihe o nwere, bụ ikpe dị na ụlọikpe pụrụ iche na-ahụ maka agwa ndị n'ọkwa ọchịchị nke a kpọrọ 'Code of Conduct Tribunal( CCT) na bekee.
Ụlọikpe kachasị nke ọkaikpe Centus Nweze kwudoro na mkpebi nke ụlọikpe mkpegharị mere ma tọpụ ya n'ebubo atọ ndị ọzọ.
