Esemokwu 'African Queen': Ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu

2face idibia @official2baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe Sued me for 50Million They claiming i didnt write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen n what else?? Just about time me and my #legalteam filed for #mydefence After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2) #BFNfans #BFNmovement #goodoverevil #lightoverdarkness 🙏

