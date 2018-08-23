Eunice Atuejide kwuru na ọ bụ ọrụ aka ndị aghụghọ nọ na pati ya chọrọ ịme ka ọrụ ya maa afọ n'ala bụ ndị bidoro okwu a.
Ọ kọwara na ego niile ha kwuru na o zuru bu ego oji ike aka ya welite, gụnyere ndị ọ natara na mbibi.
Ihe malitere okwu a bụ akụkọ pụtara na ngwụcha izuụka kwuru na ndị pati Eunice achụọla ya ọrụ n'ike n'ihi mpụ na mmerụaka gbasara ego.
Skip Instagram post by instablog9ja
The NIP Presidential Aspirant has been accused of sharp practices among which are forgery and illegal withdrawal from the party's bank account. . . Mrs. Atuejide, Enquirermag gathered was said to have allegedly forged the signatures of top Party executives to file important documents to INEC and some other offices in her favour. . . "See who wants to rule a country, she's too highhanded, selfish, power drunk and have no regards for anybody", one of the party members told us. . . Among her other excesses is her insatiable appetite for power, we gathered that, Eunice Atuejide unilaterally appointed herself as the party's national chairman, leader, chief whip and presidential aspirant. . . " Yes, she calls the shots in the party with no recourse to anybody's views, she's just ruling the party the way she's ruling her matrimony, she appointed someone as the national chairman and later come out to announce herself as the party's chairman and even no one nominated her for the post of the party's presidential aspirant, she's not ready to carry anybody along".
A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on
End of Instagram post by instablog9ja
Etu ọnọdụ dị ugbua, Atuejide na-akọwa na achụọla ndị niile kpara nkata ịchụtu ya ahụ ma zịpụkwa ozi gbasara nke a.
O kwuru na agbanyeghị ihe ndị a, na ya ga-aga n'ihu ịzọ ọkwa onyeisiala ma merie.
N'ọnụ ya "m ga-achịkọta Naịjirịa dịka m si ahazi ọgbaghara a na-eme ugbua".