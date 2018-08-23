2019 Election: 'Ọ bụ ndị aghụghọ na-akpa nkata megide m' -Atuejide

  • 23 Ọgọọst 2018
Eunice Atuejide Image copyright Eunice Atuejide
Nkenke aha onyonyo Atuejide gbadoro ụkwụ n'otu NIP na-azọ ọkwa onyeisiala na ntuliaka 2019.

Eunice Atuejide kwuru na ọ bụ ọrụ aka ndị aghụghọ nọ na pati ya chọrọ ịme ka ọrụ ya maa afọ n'ala bụ ndị bidoro okwu a.

Ọ kọwara na ego niile ha kwuru na o zuru bu ego oji ike aka ya welite, gụnyere ndị ọ natara na mbibi.

Ihe malitere okwu a bụ akụkọ pụtara na ngwụcha izuụka kwuru na ndị pati Eunice achụọla ya ọrụ n'ike n'ihi mpụ na mmerụaka gbasara ego.

Etu ọnọdụ dị ugbua, Atuejide na-akọwa na achụọla ndị niile kpara nkata ịchụtu ya ahụ ma zịpụkwa ozi gbasara nke a.

O kwuru na agbanyeghị ihe ndị a, na ya ga-aga n'ihu ịzọ ọkwa onyeisiala ma merie.

N'ọnụ ya "m ga-achịkọta Naịjirịa dịka m si ahazi ọgbaghara a na-eme ugbua".

