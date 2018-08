Exclusive: Jim Iyke arrested for slapping Dana Air staff . . Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, was, this afternoon, arrested by the policemen attached to the Lagos airport, after he slapped a staff of Dana Air. . . It was gathered that the actor had missed his flight to Abuja, after arriving the airport late and he got angry. However, when a security staff of the airline was trying to profile him (search him), Iyke gave him a slap. . . The airport policemen were immediately called in by the management of the airline and Iyke was whisked away.

