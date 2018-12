View this post on Instagram

And it happened like God said it would. ☺️❤️. My heart is full. Thank you Father for this Man @ibrahimsuleimanofficial , thank you for families, thank you for friends, thank you for a beautiful weather, thank you for a beautiful ceremony. All I can say now is thank you. And to my husband ( hehehehehe) lets do this with God in our corner. 📸 @ahamibeleme Makep @katibisignature Hair @patricksbeautyzone Accessories by @desjewelleries Brides Gown @maiatafo @maiatafo.bridalatelier Grooms Tux @maiatafo.bridalatelier @maiatafo Event @arbelaevents Venue @jhalobialtd #isquared18 #approved😘☺️💃🏼❤️👅