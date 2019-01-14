Ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma?
- 14 Jenụwarị 2019
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Facebook
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Messenger
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Twitter
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Email
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Facebook
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti WhatsApp
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Messenger
- Kekọrịta nke a n'etiti Twitter
-
Kekọrịta
Kekọrịta nke a n'etitiNdị a bụ njikọ ndị dị na mpụga, ọ ga-emepe na mpio ọhụrụ
-
-
-
MessengerKekọrịta nke a n'etiti Messenger
-
MessengerKekọrịta nke a n'etiti Messenger
-
-
Ṅomie njikọ aGụkwuo maka nkekọrịta
Ndị a bụ njikọ ndị dị na mpụga, ọ ga-emepe na mpio ọhụrụ
Zaa ajụjụ ndị a ka i gosi na ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma.
Ịma ilu Igbo ọfụma?
-
Ụra ga-eju onye nwụrụ anwụ afọ.
(A dead person shall have all the sleep necessary.)
-
Gidi gidi bụ ugwu eze.
(Unity is strength)
-
Chọọ ewu ojii ka chi dị
(Make hay while the sun shines)
-
Otu onye tuo izu, o gbue ọchụ
(Knowledge is never complete: two heads are better than one.)
-
Ihe ehi hụrụ gbalaba ọsọ ka ọkụkọ hụrụ na-atụ ọnụ
(Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.)
-
Oge adịghị eche mmadu
(Time and tide wait for nobody.)
-
Ebe onye dara ka chi ya kwaturu ya.
(Where one falls is where his god pushed him down.)
-
Ụra ga-eju onye nwụrụ anwụ afọ.
(A dead person shall have all the sleep necessary.)
-
Gidi gidi bụ ugwu eze.
(Unity is strength)
-
Chọọ ewu ojii ka chi dị
(Make hay while the sun shines)
-
Otu onye tuo izu, o gbue ọchụ
(Knowledge is never complete: two heads are better than one.)
-
Ihe ehi hụrụ gbalaba ọsọ ka ọkụkọ hụrụ na-atụ ọnụ
(Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.)
-
Oge adịghị eche mmadu
(Time and tide wait for nobody.)
-
Ebe onye dara ka chi ya kwaturu ya.
(Where one falls is where his god pushed him down.)