Ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma?

  • 14 Jenụwarị 2019

Zaa ajụjụ ndị a ka i gosi na ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma.

  • Ụra ga-eju onye nwụrụ anwụ afọ.
    (A dead person shall have all the sleep necessary.)
  • Gidi gidi bụ ugwu eze.
    (Unity is strength)
  • Chọọ ewu ojii ka chi dị
    (Make hay while the sun shines)
  • Otu onye tuo izu, o gbue ọchụ
    (Knowledge is never complete: two heads are better than one.)
  • Ihe ehi hụrụ gbalaba ọsọ ka ọkụkọ hụrụ na-atụ ọnụ
    (Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.)
  • Oge adịghị eche mmadu
    (Time and tide wait for nobody.)
  • Ebe onye dara ka chi ya kwaturu ya.
    (Where one falls is where his god pushed him down.)

