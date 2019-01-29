Proverbs: Ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma?
29 Jenụwarị 2019
Zaa ajụjụ ndị a ka a mara onye bụ onye taa.
Ịma ilu Igbo ọfụma?
Ụkwa rue oge ya ọ daa.
(Everything will happen at its due time.)
Izu ka mma na nne ji
(Secrets are best kept when shared with siblings.)
Ara na Obi adịghị ese okwu.
(Neighbours should rarely fight)
Isi kote ebu ọ gbaa ya
(Everyone will face the consequences of their actions)
Tam tam ka nkwụ ji eju ọba
(Little drops of water make a mighty ocean)
Anaghị ekpuchi afọ ime aka
(There is nothing hidden under the sun)
Nkata ga-ekpudo onye aghụghọ
(Evil will befall whoever plans to do evil)
