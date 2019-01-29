Proverbs: Ị maara ilu Igbo nke ọma?

  • 29 Jenụwarị 2019

Zaa ajụjụ ndị a ka a mara onye bụ onye taa.

  • Ụkwa rue oge ya ọ daa.
    (Everything will happen at its due time.)
  • Izu ka mma na nne ji
    (Secrets are best kept when shared with siblings.)
  • Ara na Obi adịghị ese okwu.
    (Neighbours should rarely fight)
  • Isi kote ebu ọ gbaa ya
    (Everyone will face the consequences of their actions)
  • Tam tam ka nkwụ ji eju ọba
    (Little drops of water make a mighty ocean)
  • Anaghị ekpuchi afọ ime aka
    (There is nothing hidden under the sun)
  • Nkata ga-ekpudo onye aghụghọ
    (Evil will befall whoever plans to do evil)

