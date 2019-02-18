Nke na-eme ugbua: APC Caucus meeting: Nyụọnụ onye ọbụla ga-anapụ igbe vootu n'ike ịkpakwụ - Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Nkenke aha onyonyo Mohammadu Buhari achịla Naịjirịa dịka onye agha na onye ọdịnala.

Onyeisiala Naijiria bụ Muhammadu Buhari enyela iwu ka ndị ọrụ nchekwa nyụọ ọnye ọbụla napụrụ igbe ntuliaka maọbụ onye ndọrọndọrọ ọchịchị ọbụla ji ndị agbero akpa ike n'oge ntuliaka na-abịa.

Buhari kwuru nke a n'ọgbakọ imeụlọ APC nwere N'abuja n'ehihe Monde.

Meanwhile Adams Oshiomole wey be di party chairman, say INEC explanation on top di postponement of di election no hold water at all and na rubbishE say e get some pipo wey dey begins di postponement and dat e dey shocking say INEC bin don tell di opposition party about di postponement make dem make dem no spend moni while dem no tell do APC pipo anything.E explain give say INEC dey up for game and all those wey wan frustrate di party success dem go put dem to shame.E say make di party shun INEC order say make dem stop campaign and dat by tomorrow dem go start to go mobilise supporters again so dat pipo go come out to vote.E also accuse say some INEC officials dem dey connive wit PDP pipo for states like Akwa-Ibom and even wen dem report to INEC dem refuse to take any action.

Akụkọ ka na-abịa.