“I’m fighting for my life,” #RKelly weeps in first interview . . R Kelly has finally broken his silence for the first time since his child sex abuse allegations. . . Speaking to Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the R&B singer said it would be stupid to think he would have girls chained up after all he has gone through. . . He said people are judging him based on his past and that’s sad, adding that he is fighting for his life, before busting into tears. 📹: CBS