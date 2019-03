View this post on Instagram

So I noticed the turn out today was poor compared to the presidencial election. I want to assume is due to the rigging report we all got in certain areas from the presidencial election. However I didn't let that deter me from performing my civic duty. We all need to cultivate this attitude to help us forge forward. Understand this, "people do not suffer because of bad people, they suffer because the good people are silent". Please make your vote count. #itistime #makeithappen #itsyourright #itsyourduty