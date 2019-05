View this post on Instagram

It's all so hard but fun, As motherhood is the greatest thing and the Hardest. The moment a child is born,a mother is born also and the most precious jewels you will ever have around your neck are the arms of your children....Happy Mothers Day to us all,Every child is your Child.... My page boy and little bride won't let me enjoy this @didiekanem lovely gown in peace...... 👗 by @didiekanem😘😘