carter + emezi, by the phenom @kingtexas 🙌🏾✨💥 i am utterly delighted to share that we’re working with @fxnetworks (and the execs who brought you @atlantafx!) on FRESHWATER, the series 🌊🌊🌊 so honored to be both writing + executive producing this project with the brilliant force that is @tamarapcarter 🎊 we’re incredibly hype for this journey! send us all the good vibes + inshallah, we’ll be bringing ada, asughara, and saint vincent to your screens before you know it ✨🌊 #freshwaterseries