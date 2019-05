View this post on Instagram

8years ago my ex husband threw me out of his 1 bedroom apartment. 8years later I built myself a 7 bedroom duplex.... I picked up all the stones he threw at me to build myself I became too strong and fortified. I became that broken pieces that because an expert in mending . Yes dreams do come true . My name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka 23rd May 1989 I was born . I am 30 years today . I am that blessing you hear about A child of grace Happy birthday to me #bceois30 #blessingceo #may23rd #storyteller #bceois30 @middlechase helped me do it .