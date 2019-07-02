COZA: Nathaniel Bassey e kotela ebu maka okwu ụlọụka a?

  • 2 Julaị 2019
Coza Image copyright @nathanielblow

Onye o ti egwu ama ama bụ Nathaniel Bassey etinyele ọnụ n'ihe gbasara okwu nwakpo dị na etiti Busola Dakolo na onyendu COZA bụ Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Ọ mere ihe onyonyo a na-akpọ "instagram Live", ma were ohere ahụ were kwuo obi ya na okwu nwakpo ahụ.

Ihe mere ede ji bee nwịị maka COZA

Agbaala ụlọọrụ ndị uweojii ọkụ n'Obowo Imo Steeti

Dị ka ọ mechara nkea, ụfọdụ ndị mmadụ na-eto ya ma ebe ụfodụ na-akatọ ihe o kwuru.

Lee nchikota ihe okwuru.

Lee ihe ndị mmadu nwere ikwu maka okwu Nathanjiel Bassey n'igwe twitter.

Ekweteghi m n'aro nke anọ, ndị okenye n'elekọta ụka ekwesighị ikpe ikpe gbasara mpụ maka nkea bụ ọrụ ndị gọọmenti kama ha nwere ike ikpe ikpe gbasatara omụme.

Ihea abụghị olileanya m ebe Nathaniel Bassey nọ.

Enweghị ihe di njọ na nchịkọta ihe Nathaniel Bassey kwuru . . . e kwenyere'm, kwesie ike.

Nathaniel Bassey gbuwara ya nke ọma.

