Onye o ti egwu ama ama bụ Nathaniel Bassey etinyele ọnụ n'ihe gbasara okwu nwakpo dị na etiti Busola Dakolo na onyendu COZA bụ Biodun Fatoyinbo.
Ọ mere ihe onyonyo a na-akpọ "instagram Live", ma were ohere ahụ were kwuo obi ya na okwu nwakpo ahụ.
Dị ka ọ mechara nkea, ụfọdụ ndị mmadụ na-eto ya ma ebe ụfodụ na-akatọ ihe o kwuru.
Lee nchikota ihe okwuru.
Thanks for joining the Live session. Highlights 1. Even in this turbulent times. God is purging His church. And things that can be shaken are shaken. 2. The care to not react, but respond after careful consideration. And the importance of following the word. 3. The need to have the elders go to the root of this. No sweeping under the carpets this time. As the blood of Jesus only works in the light. 1 John 1:7. I also called on other people with evidence to come forward. And just to add, if need be, redress must be sort in the court of the land. I also mentioned that this was a good opportunity to bring to the fore sexual abuse going on in church. Eg, RAPE. I called for continued prayers and not just mere talking. And prayers should be along this line, THAT GOD’S PURPOSE for this be fully established and implemented. Also, stated that this is a wake up call to every one of us Ministers in MUSIC OR WORD (especially those leading a double life) . As there seems to be a change in status quo. The end of all of this must be the salvation of soul. Reading from 1 Cor 5, Paul speaking concludes by saying this. James 1:19, James 3:15-18, I Cor 6, 1 Cor 5, Proverbs 18:13. I John 1:7
Lee ihe ndị mmadu nwere ikwu maka okwu Nathanjiel Bassey n'igwe twitter.
Ekweteghi m n'aro nke anọ, ndị okenye n'elekọta ụka ekwesighị ikpe ikpe gbasara mpụ maka nkea bụ ọrụ ndị gọọmenti kama ha nwere ike ikpe ikpe gbasatara omụme.
Ihea abụghị olileanya m ebe Nathaniel Bassey nọ.
Enweghị ihe di njọ na nchịkọta ihe Nathaniel Bassey kwuru . . . e kwenyere'm, kwesie ike.
Nathaniel Bassey gbuwara ya nke ọma.
