Akụkọ na-eru anyị ntị ugbua na-ekwu na Ụlọikpe ukwu dị n'Abuja anabatala ekpere ngalaba nchekwa Naịjirịa akpọrọ "Department of State Security" (DSS) ka ha jide Omoyele Sowore ruo mgbe ha mechara nyocha ha.

DSS sịbụ ka enye ha ohere ijide Sowore ruo abalị iri itoolu mana ụlọikpe nyere ohere abalị iri anọ n'ise.

Cheta na Sowore hibere atụmatụ Revolution Now nke gọọmentị si na omegidere iwu ọha nke metụtara ịkpa nkata megide obodo.

Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the DSS to detain the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion investigations.