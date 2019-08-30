Luis Enrique na-eru ụjụ maka ọnwụ ada ya
Obi mgbawa na arịrị juru onye bụbu onye nchịtọka otu egwu bọọlụ mba Spen bụ Luis Enrique obi ugbua.
Nke a bụ dịka ọ na-eru ụjụ maka ọnwụ nwa ya nwaanyị bụ Xana onye nwụrụ site n'ọrịa kansa ka ọ gbachara afọ itoolu.
Enrique bụ onye wepụtara ozi maka ọnwụ nwa ya na Twitter na mgbede Tọzde dịka ọ na-ekele ndị ụlọọgwụ nyere aka lekọta nwa n'ọnwa ise ikpeazụ ya.
O kwuru na nwata ahụ ga-abụ "kpakpando ga-ana atụziri ezinaụlọ anyị."
Enrique kelekwara ndị mmadụ maka nkwado ha.
Ka ọdị ugbua, otu dị icheiche etiela Enrique aka n'obi maka ọdachi a dakwasara ezinaụlọ ya.
Ha gụnyere UEfa, Manchester United, Laliga wdg.
UEFA wishes to offer its sincerest condolences to Luis Enrique and his family following the tragic passing away of their beloved daughter last night.— UEFA (@UEFA) 30 Ọgọọst 2019
Our thoughts are with them in these difficult and traumatic moments.
End of Twitter post by @UEFA
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Luis Enrique and his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 30 Ọgọọst 2019
The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with you ♥️ https://t.co/T4HUOAjVRe
End of Twitter post by @ManUtd
PÉSAME | La RFEF llora la triste pérdida de la pequeña Xana, de sólo nueve años de edad, hija del seleccionador y jugador internacional con España, Luis Enrique Martínez. Queremos mostrar nuestras condolencias a familiares y allegados, uniéndonos hoy todos a su dolor. pic.twitter.com/arPnBGNuTP— RFEF (@rfef) 29 Ọgọọst 2019
End of Twitter post by @rfef