Luis Enrique na-eru ụjụ maka ọnwụ ada ya

  • 30 Ọgọọst 2019
Luis Enrique Image copyright Getty Images

Obi mgbawa na arịrị juru onye bụbu onye nchịtọka otu egwu bọọlụ mba Spen bụ Luis Enrique obi ugbua.

Nke a bụ dịka ọ na-eru ụjụ maka ọnwụ nwa ya nwaanyị bụ Xana onye nwụrụ site n'ọrịa kansa ka ọ gbachara afọ itoolu.

Enrique bụ onye wepụtara ozi maka ọnwụ nwa ya na Twitter na mgbede Tọzde dịka ọ na-ekele ndị ụlọọgwụ nyere aka lekọta nwa n'ọnwa ise ikpeazụ ya.

Image copyright Getty Images
Nkenke aha onyonyo Luis Enrique na nwa ya nwaanyị bụ Xana
Image copyright Visionhaus

O kwuru na nwata ahụ ga-abụ "kpakpando ga-ana atụziri ezinaụlọ anyị."

Enrique kelekwara ndị mmadụ maka nkwado ha.

Ka ọdị ugbua, otu dị icheiche etiela Enrique aka n'obi maka ọdachi a dakwasara ezinaụlọ ya.

Ha gụnyere UEfa, Manchester United, Laliga wdg.

Isiokwu Ndị Emetụtara