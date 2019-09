View this post on Instagram

Area Boys Everywhere - Everyone Ran and Left Their Cars Just Now. As I was About to Run Out , The Boys carrying Machete and Stones Told Me it’s Not Me They Are After , They Are Looking For South Africans To Kill . These same boys vandalized some cars. I saw one of them Stone a car and broke the windshield . After a while they came to our car and asked for some money. They Have Blocked The Jakande Road and Passengers are So Afraid . Nigerian Government Please Come To Our Aid .