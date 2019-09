View this post on Instagram

Dear BIG BROTHER NIGERIA for over a year now I kept asking myself what happened that day me and my sweet @k.brule was disqualified and I still can’t get a perfect answer but yah all claim it’s big brother rules BUT even in my season a lot more happened that’s 100 times worse than that night but nothing was done, Now this season, things has been happening and nothing was done as well. I just want to know what This show really stand for now cos I can show what I signed,what it says and the rules BUT yah all will say “ it’s big brother house and his rules “ lol This is called CLOUT cos of voting money . But who am I to say anything ? I’m just Khloe the scapegoat ahahahahahaha On this day I wanna say @k.brule I’m sorry I allowed us to be a scapegoat and I love you with all my heart ❤️ pls forgive me 🙏 @bittobryan thanks for stating the obvious cos now I can forgive myself and rest cos werey ni everybody .. I know a lot of people will testify to me always saying “it’s a reality show and that means showing your real self” but that would have been justified if I wasn’t disqualified for things that was later done”even more “ and no action was taken... Let no one come with the “ you were voted back “ we all know what that was for and what was achieved @antolecky sorry I tried to say it’s fair on us even though I knew it’s called “Used” Let me stop writing before I spill the tea #DropPen💃🏾