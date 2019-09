Swears Tacha being disqualified hurts a lot 😭😭 I wasn't expecting this at all😭😭it came as a shock nd I've been crying since😭😭 first time I actually cried for a housemates in #BBnaija well In or Out I still Stan🔱She go'n be fine she's coming out to Grow, Dominate nd Excel💯 pic.twitter.com/vmq5tTqRq8