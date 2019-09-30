Image copyright Sahara Reporters

Ụloikpe ukwu dị n'Abuja eyigharịala ikpe ntọghapụ Sowore Omoyele , onye nchịkọta 'Revolution Now' rue Ọktoba 4.

Sowore na onye otu eji bụ Olawale Bakare gwara ụlọikpe ukwu ahụ na aka ha dị ọcha gbasara ebubo asaa gọọmenti etiti boro ha.

Ọkaikpe Ijeoma Ojukwu kagburu arịrịọ ọkaiwu ha bụ Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) ka akwụsị iyigharị nkpụpụ Sowore na onye otu ya ọzọ.

Onye nwe ụlọọrụ mgbasa ozi akpọrọ Sahara Reporters ma bụrụkwa onye nchịkọta 'Revolution Now ' bụ Sowore Omoyele erutela n'ụlọikpe ukwu dị n'Abuja ka o wee zara ọnụ ya ka gọọmenti etiti boro ya ebubo imebi obodo na nrụrụaka ndị ọzọ.

Ọ bụ ndị Department for state services (DSS) kpọ ya bata n'ụlọikpe ahụ n'elekere itoolu nke ụtụtụ ụbọchị iri atọ nke ọnwa Sepụtemba.

Mgbe o rutere ebe ahụ , o na-eti 'Revolution' ndị otu ya a na-aza 'Now' dịka ndị ntakụkọ Punch si depụta.

A ga-ekpe ya ikpe n'ihu ọkaikpe Ijeoma Ojukwu n'ụlọikpe ahụ.

Cheta na DSS nwuchiri nwa amadi a n'ọnwa Ogọstụ atọ mgbe ọkpọrọ oku ka ụmụ Naịjirịa mee ngagharịwe n'ụbọchị Ọgọstụ ise.

N'Ọgọstụ asatọ, ka ọkaikpe Taiwo Taiwo nọ n'ụlọikpe dị n'Abuja nyere ohere ka DSS jide Sowore rue ụbọchị iri anọ n'ise.

Ngwaọrụ gị akwadoghi ọkpụkpọ mgbasa ozi Media caption Igbo Language: Gịnị bụ 'Comb' n'asụsụ Igbo?

Ụlọrụ ọkaikpe kachasị na Naịjirịa (Office of Attorney general of the federeation) mechara kpụpụ Sowore maka ebubo ruru asaa gụnyere mpụ ego ,iji kọmpụta rụ ala nakwa imegide obodo.

Ka ọkaiwu Sowore bụ Femi Falana rịọchara ọkaikpe Taiwo Taiwo ka ọ tọghapụ ya, ụlọikpe kwetere ma kwuo ka ọ wete akwụkwọ ikike njem ya.

Mana ka otu izu ụka gachara, ụlọọrụ DSS atọghapụbeghị nwa amadị a.

