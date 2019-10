Chimamanda Adichie bụ onye nke anọ olu ya ka ada ụda n'Afrịka

🚨 BRONZE MEDAL 🇳🇬🚨



It started in 2014 when she became CWG Champ.

In Rio 2016, she placed 5th becoming the highest placed Nigerian.

Now, she's WON a World 🥉 medal



Congrats to Ese Brume, NGR's first medallist at #WorldAthleticsChamps in Doha with 6.91m & first since 2013🙌! pic.twitter.com/OcruaYCmjN