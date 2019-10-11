Gịnị ka ndị a ma ama mere n'izu a?
- 11 Ọktoba 2019
Ndị a ma ama pụtara "Celebrities" na Bekee na-ebi ndụ dị iche na nke mụ na gị.
Ya mere na dịka izuụka a na-abịa na njedebe anyị ga-eme ngụkọ gbasara ha.
Ngụkọ ga-agụnye ihe mere ha bụ ndị a ma ama na ihe ha mere. Chee aka ghọrọ ya
1. Ụbọchị ncheta ọmụmụ Kelechi Ihenacho
2. Iyke Cindy na Elo nke #BBNaija bịara n'ụlọọrụ BBC
#BBNaija: Una favorite housemates don show for hia. @iam_ikeonyema, @diane.russet , @elozonam and @cindyokafor be our guests today on top @bbcnewspidgin Gist inside #BigBrotherNaija 2019 mata. Watch dem live for hia 👉 https://bit.ly/356aJQh to ask dem any question wey you go like make dem ansa. #bbcpidgin #bbpepperdem10
3 Rita Dominic n'ekike jioji pụrụiche
Have a colorful Tuesday!❤️ Mua | @radiezbyeve
4. Phyno na-enye ekele maka afo ọhụrụ ya
Grateful💡 +1. I appreciate u all👊🏾❤️
5. John Mikel Obi na ụtọndụ ya na-enweta onwe ha
Love you ♥️ 48 hours at home with my angels ♥️
6. Nne Charly Boy nwụrụ
BREAKING NEWS::::::::: I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019. My dearest Mother, You couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.⚰️ Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together.📸 You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.💖 Thank you for allowing me take care of you.❤️ Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth to The Icon, CharlyBoy.🕺🏽 Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble Life.😇 Thank you for constantly reminding of my pedigree and my very Rich Heritage.👑 I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭 Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever.🔥 😍 Love you my Darling Mother. RIP.
7. Otiegwu Sky B a nwụrụ ka ọ dị ndụ?
@its_skyb The rumor about my death started after acting a movie last week in Owerri, I died in the movie not in real life. The main one that hit the net was the one that happened yesterday around 2:30am I had an emergency which I was taken to the hospital and I called a few friends to pray for me and I updated on my status that I was critically ill and needed prayers only for me to come out after hours of taking drip to hear about my death rumor everywhere. I was shocked at first but, now I thank God today that I didn’t die and I can’t die and please let no one post anything about my death. Please I beg you to post about my music not about my death. I apologize to everyone who was hurt and to people who cared about me and also I apologize to my greatest fans home and abroad who called tirelessly and messaged to get facts. Please SkyB is strong now and ready to perform anywhere on any stage and dropping new songs too. I’m back fully with earth and water.#skyb #skyb @instablog9ja @magnitofreshout @xploit_comedy @donjazzy @mi_abaga @pulsenigeria247 @pulsenigeriatv @baddosneh @officialhiptv @tundeednut @djkaywise #shybians
8. Regina Daniels chetara ụbọchị ọmụmụ ya
