Gịnị ka ndị a ma ama mere n'izu a?

  • 11 Ọktoba 2019
Regina Daniels Image copyright Regina Daniels/Instagram

Ndị a ma ama pụtara "Celebrities" na Bekee na-ebi ndụ dị iche na nke mụ na gị.

Ya mere na dịka izuụka a na-abịa na njedebe anyị ga-eme ngụkọ gbasara ha.

Ngụkọ ga-agụnye ihe mere ha bụ ndị a ma ama na ihe ha mere. Chee aka ghọrọ ya

1. Ụbọchị ncheta ọmụmụ Kelechi Ihenacho

2. Iyke Cindy na Elo nke #BBNaija bịara n'ụlọọrụ BBC

3 Rita Dominic n'ekike jioji pụrụiche

4. Phyno na-enye ekele maka afo ọhụrụ ya

5. John Mikel Obi na ụtọndụ ya na-enweta onwe ha

6. Nne Charly Boy nwụrụ

7. Otiegwu Sky B a nwụrụ ka ọ dị ndụ?

8. Regina Daniels chetara ụbọchị ọmụmụ ya

