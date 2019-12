Ụwa ekwerela na ụmụnwaanyị isi ojii bụ ọkachamma n'ụwa dum

View this post on Instagram

This is America (well a part of it.) I can’t believe I’m on the digital cover of #essence Thank you @essence for making us the digital cover for October and showing that diversity matters for more reasons than one! Link 🔗 to the cover story in my stories 🙌🏾👑 my hair: @sevenknows my MUA: @jaleesajaikaran stylist: @meccajw wardrobe: @gucci @dapperdanharlem photographer: @timothy_smith_ #Godisgood writer: @michaelaangelad