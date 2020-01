View this post on Instagram

Now I dey hear all this story's about my once upon a time friend who blew billions of state money to fan his overblown ego, Odiegwu. Scamming, some said has left Awka and found its way to the Vatican. Willy's governing style and his private life is being discussed in beer parlours all over Anambra. People are just too upset, and I start to wonder when all this "do anyhow people" go expire for our polity. Willy ,Anambra youths are hopeless that is why many of them are in Lagos ,north and Sahara desert trying to survive . Willy,APGA is for Ndigbo but the way I see you ,you want sellam to APC Buhari .....people dey watch you closely Anambra people dey vex say Willy don scatter their state, dem dey plan on exposing the rot in their state and about this trip to Rome. It is unclear for me what actually transpired in Rome, an audience with the Pope or a Papal investiture. My People believe say Willy don carry many Anambra people put for roundabout, just dey do as em like. More gist ABOUT WILLY dey come stay tuned🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤