IGWE👑!!My Lovely Father-in-law,You were a great man and Our hero!!!.,My Husband’s hero...You touched so many Lives during your tenure as king for 44 yrs.The best Father-in-law I could have ever asked for, to me and many others.May your gentle soul Rest In Peace🙏.IGWE JOHN UMENYIORA,EZEDIORAMMA 1 OF OGBUNIKE ROUND PALACE🌴.