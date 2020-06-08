Rape in Nigeria: Ebubo ụgha maka mwakpo na-emebi agha a na-ebuso mwakpo - Uti Nwachukwu
Onye a ma ama n'ihe onyonyo bụ Uti Nwachukwu abaala mba maka ebubo mwakpo otu nwaanyị boro ya.
Ọ gwara BBC Igbo n'ekwentị na akara ahụ kpọrọ aha ya bụ akara adigboroja nakwa na o nweghi isi.
Ọ bụ otu nwata nwaanyị kpọrọ onwe ya Kambili Korie bụ onye boro Nwachukwu ebubo nke a.
Uti depụtara n'akara instagram ya ka ndị ahụ gaa kpesa ya n'aka ndị uweojii ka ọ bịa zara ọnụ ya.
I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible. Furthermore I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station • • I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime • • if after 3 days u fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and Libel • I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame. How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago? You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation? . . Once again dear faceless victim, 3 days and your time starts now.
"Agwala m ndị ahụ ha gaa mee mkpesa n'aka ndị uweojii maọbụrụ na m mere nke a n'ezie mana o nwebeghị onye bịara"
O kwukwara na ebubo a wutere ya nke ukwuu n'ihi na ọ bụ onye na-achọ ọdịmma nakwa ikike ruru ụmụnwaanyị mgbe niile.
"A bụ m nwoke nwere ụmụnne ndị nwaanyị anọ, nke a mere ihe niile gbasara ọdịmma ụmụnwaanyị jiri masị m" ka o kwuru
Mgbe BBC Igbo gara ị me nyocha gbasara ya bụ okwu maọbụ gbaa nwa agbọghọ boro ya bụ ebubo ajụjụ ọnụ, ọ zaghị anyị chaa chaa.
Ihe ọzọ anyị hụrụ bụ na emechiela akara Twitter o jiri depụta ya bụ ozi akpọrọ @KambiliKorie.
Uti kwukwara na n'agbanyeghi nke a, ọ ka ga-aga n'ihu na nyocha ndị uweojii na-eme n'ihi na ọ chọrọ ịzọpụta aha ya kpam kpam!
Kemgbe a wakporo ma gbuo otu nwa agbọghọ bụ Uwavera n'obodo Benin, ọtụtụ ụmụnwaanyị amalitela ikwu ihe anya ha hụrụ na mwakpo nakwa ịkpọpụta aha ndị wakporo ha.
Ndị ọzọ a ma ama e boro ebubo mwakpo
Ụfọdụ ụmụnwaanyị pụtara na soshal midia na-ebo ụfọdụ ndị a ma ama ebubo mwakpo. Ndị a gụnyere;
1. Brymo Olawale
Otiegwu a ma ama bụ Brymo Olawale so na ndị eboro ebubo mwakpo n'elu soshal midia.
Brymo n'onwe ya apụtala ị gọ ya bụ ebubo ma kwuo na ụlọ egwu ya nakwa gọọmentị Legọs steeti etinyela aka ọnụ ịme nyocha banyere ebubo ahụ
2. Dapo Adebanjo (D'banj)
D'banj bụ otiegwu ọtụtụ ụmụ Naịjirịa hụrụ n'anya bụ aha ọzọ wuru ewu na soshal midia dịka e boro ya ebubo mwakpo.
Rue ugbua o nwebeghi ihe o kwuru gbasara ya bụ ebubo.
3. Tobechukwu Victor Okoh (Peruzzi)
Peruzzi bụ ezi ọyị Davido sokwa na ndị aha ha banyere n'ebubo mwakpo nwaanyị.
O gbughị kwa oge n'ịgọrọ isi onwe ya site n'akara Twitter ya ebe o dere na "ọ bụghị onye mwakpo"
In light of recent allegations, accusing me of rape in 2012, I want to say that I, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, strongly refute such claim. I have never and will never rape or sexually assault anybody.— PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) June 4, 2020
4. Chimaobi Owoh (Zoro)
Otiegwu eji egwu "Ijele" mara bụ Zoro apụtala kwuo ka o si metụta ya.
O kwuru na otu nwa agbọghọ boro ya ebubo mwakpo ma kwukwa na mgbe ndị ụlọọrụ ya chọrọ ịnwe mkparịtaụka, ya bụ nwa ada etie mkpu "mmegbu"
Lee ihe o dere ebe a
Rape is such a nasty act, that I will never ever take partake in it or be involved with anybody that rapes, I even find it difficult to say the word. I feel really terrible that someone has accused me of the act. I do not know exactly why she is doing what she is doing. I forgive and I pray God forgives her too, but because this will also hurt people that look up to me, my family brands I work with and fans, I have decided to take legal actions to address this. I am willing as well to provide legal support to Yachit too so she has proper representation and to make sure there’s no thought of suppression or intimidation. My team also tried to contact her to understand exactly what her problems are but she labeled it suppression and trying to shut her up which is also false, this one weak me meyne but God Dey. To make it clear, I did not rape Yachit. I’m putting this out ahead of my legal team’s statement. Stay careful out there guys ✌🏾
