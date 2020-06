Igbo Slangs: Lee okwu ogbe naanị ndị nwere anya n'azụ nwere ike ịghọta

Most times, when someone is called Holy Nweje, the person thinks they're being mocked. But hold that thought. Let us share a story about Holy Nweje.



HOLY NWEJE: The true story of AN IGBO SAINT.



Hezekiah Okoro Nweje was born at Onitsha, his home town, in 1919 and died as an... pic.twitter.com/UuetOSDHK2