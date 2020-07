Coronavirus Symptoms: Ọ bụrụ na ị naghị anụ ụtọ nri maọbụ isi, i nwereike ibu coronavirus

A sudden loss of taste & smell with fever, headache or runny nose may be #COVID19



Please do not ignore these symptoms. Call your state hotline immediately to arrange for a test



State hotlines: https://t.co/8Cek5cH57G



FAQs on #COVID19 testing: https://t.co/mpzeLuSwx5 pic.twitter.com/1MfVsYdXl0