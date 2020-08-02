Dorathy Bachor: Gọọmentị Delta steeti ebunyela ya ụkpa ekele pụrụiche
"Dorathy bụ ezi onye nnọchiteanya steeti anyị" bụ ihe gọọmentị Delta steet dere n'akwụkwọ ozi ha wepụtara iji kelee Dorathy na Neo.
Dorathy sị na steeti ahụ bụ onye ritere ọkwa nke abụọ na ngwụcha asọmpị 'Big Brother' bịara na njedebe n'ụbọchụ ụka.
O tinyere ya bụ ozi n'akara Instagram ya ma kelee gọọmentị steeti ya maka ihuọma a ha wetara ya.
View this post on Instagram
All of us here in Delta State are extremely proud of Dorathy and Neo, who reached the finals of the last #BBNaija competition. Both of the former housemates survived all the evictions and avoided any significant controversies in the house — thereby portraying themselves as worthy ambassadors of our great state. As they begin their lives outside the house, I wish Dorathy, Neo and all the former housemates the best in their future endeavors. I also ask that as new influential voices, they use their platforms to promote positivity amongst our nation’s youth.
End of Instagram post, 1
Cheta na Dorathy na-ewu n'ehihie ụbọchị Monde maka okwu o kwuru na dimkpa abụọ bụ Brighto na Kiddwaya chabara ya anya n'ime ụlọ 'Big Brother'.
O kwuru ya mgbe Ebuka gbara ya ajụjụ ọnụ maka onye masịrị ya n'ime ụmụ nwoke niile nọ n'ụlọ ahụ.
Ndị a ma ama ebunyela Laycon ekele maka mmeri ya
Ndị ama ama n'ihe nkiri Nollywood gụnyere Don Jazzy , Regina Daniels, Korede Bello ekelela Laycon n'ụzọ pụrụ iche maka mmeri ya na Big Brother 2020.
Mercy Eke bụ onye meriri Big Brother nke 2019 kelere Laycon na twitter ya.
Congratulations @itslaycon we are proud of you, may your reign be blessed💡 pic.twitter.com/cG9WfK4Gi3— Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) September 28, 2020
End of Twitter post, 1
Don Jazzy kwuru na ọ bu ụkpa ekele ebunye Laycon na ndị niile kwadoro ya mgbe ọ nọ n'ime ụlọ Big Brother.
Congratulations to Laycon and the Icons for a landslide victory. It’s not beans. #Bbnaija— 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 27, 2020
End of Twitter post, 2
Regina Daniels bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri Nollywood kwuru na Laycon bụ onye agọziri agọzị makana ọ bịara iwulite egwu ya mana ọ mechara bụrụ onye mmeri.
This guy here is a product of Grace. He came to promote his music, he left as a winner! Congratulations Laycon 💡#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/mcTfYcdpQT— Regina Daniels (@ReginaDanieI) September 27, 2020
End of Twitter post, 3
Ayo Makun e ji AY mara dịka ọkpaọchị kwuru na ọ bụ amara chineke nyere Laycon aka.
In a fallen world, populated by selfish, lost, fearful, and rebellious people, GRACE reaches you where you are and takes you where God wants you to be. It has the power to do something that nothing else can do: It can find and transform you just like Laycon. Pray for GRACE pic.twitter.com/a9qBVzcd17— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) September 28, 2020
End of Twitter post, 4
Akpụ obi abụghị ihe niile, Laycon emeriela BBNaija nke 2020
Olamilekan Agbeleshe onye e ji Laycon mara eturula ugo n'egwuregwu Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.
Laycon bụ ya nwetere vootu kachasị n'egwuregwu nke afọ a.
Ihe nrite dị na mmeri a Laycon nwetere ruru nde naịra iri asatọ na ise (N85 million).
Ọ bụ Laycon na Dorothy bụ mmadụ abụọ fọrọ n'ụlọ BBNaija oge a chụpụchara ndị ọzọ.
Mana oge e gosiri etu ndị mmadụ si tụọ vootu. ọ bụ vootu nke Laycon karịrị.
Etu okwe si gbaa
Mmadụ ise fọdụrụ n'ime ụlọ BBNaija ruo ụbọchị ikpeazụ.
Ha bụ Neo, Nengi, Laycon, Dorothy na Vee.
Vee bụ onye nke mbụ e nyere ọsọ n'egwuregwu BBNaija nke afọ 2020.
Victoria Medise, bụ ezigbo aha Vee, nwetara vootu kacha nta.
N'agbanyeghi na Vee eturughi ugo n'egwuregwu a, o ritere ọtụtụ ihe nrite ndị ọzọ.
Otu n'ime ha bụ nde naịra abụọ nke ụlọọrụ ntutuisi a kpọrọ Darling Hair nyere ya oge o meriri n'egwuregwu nke ụlọọrụ ahụ kwadoro.
Onye ọzọ a chụpụrụ bụ Neo, onye ezigbo aha ya bụ Emuobonuvie Akpofure.
Neo bụ otu onye ọtụtụ mmadụ atụghị anya na ọ ga-eru n'ụbọchị ikpeazu.
Ọzọ dịka ibe ya bụ na Neo na Vee malitere ịkpa dịka enyinwoke na enyinwaanyị oge ha abụọ nọ n'ime ụlọ BBNaija.
Mana oge Ebuka jụrụ ha ma ha a ga-aga n'ihu ugbu a ha pụtara, ha abụọ kwuru na ha ga-eji nwayọ nwayọọ rachaa ya bụ ofe dị ọkụ.
Onye nke atọ a chụpụrụ n'ụbọchị Sọnde bụ Nengi.
Nengi, onye ezigbo aha ya bụ Rebecca Hampson, gbara afọ iri abụọ na abụọ.
Tupu o sonye n'egwuregwu a, ọ bụ onye ojiegoachuego nke bekee kpọrọ 'Entreprenuer'.
Nengi gụrụ na mahadum Port Harcourt. O kwuru na ebe dị ọcha na-amasị ya nakwa ọ na-amasị ya i gosi ihe ọ bụ n'ezie kama i bi ndụ agwọ.
Mgbe e neyere Ozo na Tricky Tee n'ụlọ Big Brother Naịja 2020
Ọzọ na Trikytee abụrụla ndị 14 na 15 a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown.
Ozo bụ onye a chụpụrụ ka a chụpụchara Trikytee kwuru na ihe chere ya n'ihu bụ ihe gbasara ịkwalite egwuregwu na Naịjirịa nakwa n'Afrịka.
O kwuru na ihe mere o ji na-achụgharị Nengi n'ike n'ike bụ na ọ hụtubeghi nwaanyị dị ka ya mbụ.
Na ọ ma ihe mana ọ naghi egosi onwe ya dịka onye ma ihe, ma kwuo na Nengi dị ka ọkụ ebe yanwa dị ka mmiri oyi, nke bụ na ha bịakọta ọnụ na ha ga-ebidonwu ezigbo ezinaụlọ.
#BBOzo has been Evicted from the #BBNaija Lockdown House. #BBNaija #BBLiveBlog https://t.co/wHg8pTS7gS pic.twitter.com/muHcSBlqnB— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 20, 2020
End of Twitter post, 5
Trikytee
Cheta na ọ bụ ya na Laycon, Dora na Ozo ka a họpụtara nwereike ịbụ ndị a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown, season 5, n'izu a.
O kwuru na ugbua ọ pụtara, na ọ ga-etinye uchu n'ihe gbasara imepụta ejije ọ na-eme nakwa iti egwu etu o si agụbu.
#BBTrikytee has been Evicted from the #BBNaija Lockdown House. Did you see that coming?#BBLiveBloghttps://t.co/DuZl98SQoz pic.twitter.com/3vssnF8qa1— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 20, 2020
End of Twitter post, 6
Awara m ike mana onweghi onye ọ gbasara - Nengi
Otu n'ime ndị so n'emume Big Brother Naija bụ Nengi sị na ọ bụ eziokwu na o buliri ike ya elu nke a kpọrọ 'Liposuctiom'.
Ọ sị na ọ chọghị ịma ma ndị mmadụ chọrọ iji ya akọ ya ọnụ, na nke ahụ agbasaghị ya.
O kwụrụ nke mgbe ya na ndị ibe ya na-akparịtaụka n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija.
#Nengi had liposuction not bbl. Lol y'all don't even know what y'all are talking about #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/r6umG6bfN2— Tobi Msc. (@skillaaachi) September 13, 2020
End of Twitter post, 7
Mgbe ha jụrụ ya ego ole o mefuru iji bulie ike ya elu, o kweghi agwa ha ego ole o mefuru.
Gịnị bụ 'Liposuction'?
'Liposuction' bụ ụdị ịwa ahụ a na-eji ihe mịrị abụba dị mmadụ n'akụkụ ahụ dịka afọ, ukwu, apata, ike, ụkwụ dgz.
A na-eji ya edozie ahụ ka ọ kpakọọ ọnụ mana ọ bụchaghị ụzọ ka mma iji ata ahụ.
A chụpụla Prince Enwerem na Kidd Waya n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown nke Season 5.
Nchụpụ a mere ha onye nke 12 na 13 a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija.
Ndị ọzọ burula ya ụzọ pụọ gụnyere Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bright O na Lucy (cheta na a chụpụtara Erica n'ụzọ ọzọ ka ọ dara iwu Big Brother).
Kiddwaya
#BBKiddwaya has been Evicted from Biggie's House. Got any questions for him? Reply with them using #BBAskHM and @Ebuka could ask in an EXCLUSIVE #BBNaija interview with him tomorrow.— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2020
End of Twitter post, 8
Kiddwaya gwara Ebuka na o nweghi ihe jikọrọ ya na Nengi, na ọ naghị ahụta ya ka onye ọ chọrọ ịyị.
Otu ihe agaghị eji echefu ya bụ nri ndị ọ na-esi nakwa etu o si agba egwu kwa Satọde ọbụla, nakwa etu ya na Erica si na-eme enyi.
Ka a jụrụ ya ihe ọ ga-eme ugbua ọ pụtara bụrụzịa onye a ma ama, o kwuru sị na ọ chọgodiri ibu ụzọ gaa ebe a na-akpụ ụzụ, ka o nwee ike inweta onwe ya, tupu o mewezia ihe ndị ọzọ chere ya n'ihu.
Prince
#BBPrince has been Evicted from the #BBNaija Lockdown House. https://t.co/zQijJU5spl pic.twitter.com/ThJ2CiK0aO— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2020
End of Twitter post, 9
Otu ihe agaghị eji echefu ya n'ime ụlọ ahụ bụ etu o si agbabi waya n'ọgbọ egwu n'abalị Satọde ọbụla.
Ọzọ bụkwa etu o si elekọta ntutu ndị ya na ha bi n'ụlọ Big Brother; ọ na-akpa ndị nke nwaanyị isi, ma na-akpụ ndị nke nwoke isi.
N'ihe ọ chọrọ ime gawa n'ihu ka ọ pụtara n'ụlọ ugbua, Prince kwuru sị na ọ chọrọ ịdị ka Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, mana nke ma eme ejije.
O kwuru na ọ nwere olileanya imepe ebe a na-eme isi, ị na-akọ ugbo, nakwa ị na-eme nkwuputa n'ọha.
Gị bụ onye sị na m kiriri Big Brother Naija, ị ka m agụ Bible? - Fada Mbaka
Ụkọchukwu na-elekọta Adoration Ministry Enugwu bụ Rev. Fada Ejike Mbaka adọọla ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara iji aha ya akọ asịrị na soshal medịa n'ihi na o tinyere ọnụ na Big Brother.
Mbaka kwuru nke a oge ọ na-eme ekpere ụbọchị Wenezde ya bụ 'e no dey again" n'ụbọchị sept 9.
O kwuru na ọ bụ ihe ọ hụrụ n'isi Erica na Laycon nke Big Brother ka o kwuru, nke bịakwaranụ na mmezu iji gosi na ọ bụ onye amụma.
Ọ dọrọ ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara ịdị na-akpari onye ya na chi ya dị na mma.
Ị ga-echeta na n'ụbọchị ụka gara aga ka Fada Mbaka ji esemokwu dị n'etiti Erica na Laycon nọ na Big Brother Naija wee kuzie nkuzi gbasara mgbaghara.
Na ya bụ ozioma, ọ katọrọ agwa Erica wee si na ebe ọ bụ na ya bụ nwagbọghọ enweghị mgbaghara, na ọ gaghị ahụ ego nrite ahụ bụ 85m anya.
Ngwa ngwa awa ole ma ole gara, a chụpụrụ Erica na BB Naija, nke mere ndị mmadụ jiri katọọ ya bụ ụkọchukwu nke ukwuu.
Mbaka kwuru na ọ bụ ndị ọbịa bịara n'ụlọ ya mere o jiri kirie BBNaija ahụ wee hụ ajọ agwa dị iche iche ha na-akpa.
Mbaka dọrọ ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara ibutere onwe ha abụmọnụ site n'ide akụkọ asị gbasara ya.
Ọ jụrụ ndị na-akatọ ya ma ha aka ya agụ akwụkwọ nsọ, ma ha aka ya ebu ọnụ ma ọ bụ ekpe ekpere nke nyere ha ike ịkatọ ya.
O jikwa ohere ahụ kwuo na ya agbagharala ndị niile na-akatọ ya na soshal media n'ihi na ha amaghị ihe ha na eme.
Kiddwaya merie BBNaija, ọ ga-eke ego ahụ ọkara nye Erica otu - Terrywaya
Ide ego a ma ama bụ Terry Waya, ekwuola na ọ bụrụ na nwa ya nwoke bụ Kiddwaya merie egwuregwu Big Brother Naija, ọ ga-eke ego ahụ abụọ nye Erica otu.
Waya kwuru nke a na mkparịtaụka ya na onye ntaakụkọ bụ Dele Momodu nwere.
O kwuru na Erica bụ nnọọ ezigbo mmadụ nwere agwa ọma ma hụkwa Kiddwaya n'anya nke ukwuu.
Waya gara n'ihu kwuo na ọ bụ ebe Erica na-achọ ichekwa Kiddwaya ka o ji daba na nsogbu nke mere e ji chụpụ ya n'ụlọ BBNaija.
O kwuru sị: "Kiddwaya bụ mmadụ obi sarịsarị, ọ na-ahụ mmadụ n'anya, ọ naghị ekweta na mmadụ ọzọ na-eburu ya ihe ọjọọ n'obi."
"Mana Erica chọpụtara na ọ bụghị ndị niile ha na Kiddwaya na-achịkọ ọchị hụrụ ya n'anya."
"Ya mere o ji achọ ichekwa Kiddwaya oge ọbụla nke mere o ji dabaa na nsogbu."
Waya kwuru na ọ ga-amasị ya ma nwa ya nwoke bụ Kiddwaya lụọ Erica, mana ọ gaghị amanye ya amanye.
Erica ekwuola okwu mbụ ya kamgbe ọ pụtachara n'ụlọ Big Brother
Erica Nlewedim bụ okwu a kpụ n'ọnụ ugbua maka etu Big Brother si chụpụ ya ụbọchị Sepụtemba 6,2020.
Mana Erica apụtala n'onyonyo ọhụrụ na-efegharị n'elu soshal na-arịọ ụwa niile ma ndị ya na ya mekọrọ emume Big Brother mgbaghara.
This is the full thing. Bloggers, let’s be guided. #StarGirlErica #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/qhiEJeCp7t— A LOVER OF STAR GIRL⭐️💫✨🌟 (@erica85m) September 7, 2020
End of Twitter post, 10
N'ime onyonyo ahụ bụ ụzọ pụta n'ọba ozi Big Brother Naija, Erica kwuru na ọ mụtala ka esi anọrọ onwe ya.
Mmekọrịta ya na Kiddwaya
Erica kwuru na o chere na Kiddwaya so na ihe kpatara Biggie ji ta ya ahụhụ mana o sikwa m aka makana mụ onwe sokwa mee ka e nye ya ntaramahụhụ.
"Ihe mere m ji hụ ya n'anya bụ na anyị abụọ na-eme ka ụmụaka, anyị na-eme ihe ọ bụla dị mma sọrọ anyị."
"A ma m na ya bụ Kiddwaya echeghị etu ahụ maka m mana ọgbasaghị m."
Ihe tọkarịchara ya n'ụlọ ahụ
Erica kwuru na obi tọrọ ya ụtọ nke ukwu mgbe abụọ e mere ya onyeisi ụlọ ahụ.
Ọ na-atọkasị ya ahụ ma o merie egwuregwu imaka aka ha na-eme n'ụlọ ahụ.
Oringo ha na-emekwa n'ụlọ ahụ na-enye ya obi ụtọ.
Esemokwu ya na Laycon
O kwuru na Laycon tụkwasịrị ya asị n'isi mgbe o kwuru na ya susuru ya ọnụ ụgboro ugboro mana nke ahụ okpotokpo asị
Erica kwuru na agbanyeghị nke a, ọ kpọghị ya asị.
Ihe ọ ga-eme ugbua ọ pụtarala n'ụlọ 'Big Brother'
Erica kwuru na ọ ga-alaghachị n'ihe nkiri o na-emebu, ọ ga-achọkwa ịbụ onye nnọchite anya ọtụtụ ụlọọrụ na-emepụta ihe.
Akpọrọ m Erica aha iji kuzie mgbaghara - Fada Mbaka
Fada Ejike Mbaka nke Adoration Ministries Enugwu, akọwaala ihe mere o jiri kpọọ Erica Ngozi Nlewedim nke Big Brother Lockdown aha.
Fada Mbaka onye kwuru dịka ọ na-ekwu okwu Chukwu n'ụlọụka na Erica mere ka nwa a na-azụghị azụ dịka ọ ji mkparị saa Laycon ahụ, kọwara na ọ bụ maka ikuzi maka mgbaghara ka o jiri kpọọ ya aha.
O kwuru sị na ọ bụ okwu Chukwu metụtara mgbaghara, ndidi, ịhụnanya, ekpere nkwekọrịta na di na nwunye ịkpa nkata, ka ọ na-ekwu maka ya.
O kwuru na ụfọdụ ndị arụrụala maburu naanị ebe ọ kpọrọ Erica aha, were na-ekwu okwu maka ya.
Lee ihe ndị Adoration dere na Facebook maka ya:
Content is not availableView content on FacebookBBC anaghị ahụta maka ọdịnaya nke saịtị ndị dị na mpụga.s
End of Facebook post, 1
Erica eritela ihe karịrị naira '6 million' bụ ego atụkọtagoro ya ugbua
Ndị hụrụ Erica n'anya amalitela ịtụkọrọ ya ego site n'ọba ozi " gofundme."
Ka ọ dị ugbua atụkọtala ego ruru puku dọla iri na anọ maka nwada a.
Ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu na soshal midia
@biolakazeem na-akatọ etu ndị mmadụ si aghara itụkọrọ agụmakwụkwọ ego ma na-atụkọrọ Erica ego agbanyeghị ihe niile o mere na-amasịghị ndị mmadụ.
Erica is going to get a $100k in gofundme despite doing all the things people here swore they hate & stand against.Many Gofundme for education & treatment can't even hit $1000 despite aggressive campaigns.Not knocking anyone.Just a point about how we are a fascinating specie. 😊— Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 6, 2020
End of Twitter post, 11
@Demo__UK na-eti mkpu etu ntụkọta ego Erica na 'gofundme' si rịa elu n'erughị awa abụọ.
Erica’s Gofundme The people— DemoLa (@Demo__UK) September 6, 2020
in less than 2hrs Donating pic.twitter.com/nd1kxc8FBG
End of Twitter post, 12
Ụnyahụ bụ Sepụtemba 6 ka ndị na-ahazi emume Big Brother Naija nyere Erica Nlewedim ọsọ ụkwụ erughi ala maka agwa 'ọjọọ' ọ kpara n'ụlọ ha n'ụbọchị Satọde.
Erica banyere na nsogbu mgbe Biggie tulechara ihe onyonyo etu o si gwa Laycon okwu mgbe ha abụọ nwere esemokwu.
Ihe ndị ọzọ mere e ji nye ya ọsọ
Ọ sị na Erica mebiri ngwa ụlọ ahụ mgbe o ji mmiri wụọ n'elu akwa osote onyeisi ụlọ ahụ na ọ gaghị anabata ụdị akparamagwa ahụ.
Erica ji okwu ndị na-adịghị na-agba ụka na ntị na-akparị Laycon n'oge ahụ mana nwamadị a gbara ya nkịtị.
Ọ bụ ihe ndị a na iwu ndị ọzọ Biggie si na ọ dara mere e ji nye ya ụdị ọsọ.
Nke a ga-abụ ugboro abụọ a na-esi etu a achụpụ mmadụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija, mgbe a chụpụchara Tacha n'emume a nke afọ 2019.
A chụpụla Lucy n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija
Onye ọzọ e wepuru n'ọlụ Big Brother taa bụ Lucy mana ọ bụ si na ntuliaka e mere mmadụ isii a họpụtara maka ọpụpụ n'izu a bụ o nwetere vootu pekatachara na mpe.
Lucy bụ onye nke iri na otu ga-esi n'ụlọ Big Brother pụọ kamgbe a malitere ya.
Ugbua ọ fọrọ naanị mmadụ itoolu n'ime mmadụ iri abụọ batara n'ụlọ a mgbe emume a bidoro na 19 Julaị.
Ihe Fada Mbaka kwuru maka agwa Erica kpara n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija
Fada Ejike Mbaka nke 'Adoration Ministry' Enugwu etinyela ọnụ n'ihe mere n'ụlọ emume 'Big Brother Naija' n'abalị Satọde.
Ọ katọrọ etu otu nwagbọghọ a kpọrọ Erica si were okwu ọjọọ saa otu nwaokoroọbịa bụ Laycon ahụ mgbe a gbasa ozi n'ụkọ ya n'ụbọchị Sọnde.
Fada Mbaka sị na Erica kpara agwa dịka nwa a na-azụghị azụ, n'agbanyeghi arịrịọ ndị mmadụ na-arịọ ya, na ọ gara n'ihu na-akparị Laycon.
Ọ sị "Erica na mma niile ọ mara, egwu niile ọ na-ete, nye ya dịka nke iri, ya bụrụzie agụ na-adọri mmadụ".
Content is not availableView content on FacebookBBC anaghị ahụta maka ọdịnaya nke saịtị ndị dị na mpụga.s
End of Facebook post, 2
Mbaka gara n'ihu sị n'ihi nke a na Erica nwereike ọ gaghị eji imi sie ego dị nde naịra iri asatọ na ise (N85m) ahụ bụ ego nrite n'emume a.
O tokwara nwokoroọbịa maka ịkwanyere onwe ya ugwu n'ọnụ niile Erica kọrọ ya.
Mana okwu Fada Mbaka a mere ndị mmadụ ji na-ajụ etu o si na-ekiri emume Big Brother, hapụ i lekwasị anya n'ọrụ ụkọchukwu ya.
Erica arịọla mgbaghara maka okwu ọ gwara Laycon
Ngozi Nlewedim e ji Erica mara n'ụlọ Big Brother arịọla mgbaghara maka okwu ọjọọ ọ gwakasiri ụfọdụ ndị otu ya nọ n'ụlọ ahụ, ọkachasị Laycon.
Erica kwuru na ịrịọ mgbaghara so n'otu ihe rara ya ezigbo ahụ, mana ọ na-arịọ ka a gbaghara ya maka okwu iberibe ọ gwara ha.
Erica’s apologies and didn’t blame alcohol.— Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) September 6, 2020
I’m happy for alcohol. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/mBlqY6lrfH
End of Twitter post, 13
N'okwu ya, agaghị m ebo ya oke mmanya makana onye ọbụla ṅụrụ mmanya agaghị ekwu ụdiri ihe o kwuru.
Nlewedim kwuru na o kwetere na ọ bụ iwe na ọnụma ọ kpadoro akpado mere ya ihe ahụ mana ọ ga-agba mbọ hụ na ọ dụrụ onwe ya ọdụ ka ọ ghara ime udiri ihe a ọzọ.
Erica lost her temper last night and there were fireworks in the Big Brother House!😱— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 6, 2020
Here's the whole story if you missed it.#BBNaija#BBLiveBloghttps://t.co/HWGJ4vB4qB
End of Twitter post, 14
Okwu butere ọrịọrịọ mgbaghara
Kamgbe a malitere ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown, Erica na Laycon so na ndị akpụ n'ọnụ maka ọtụtụ ihe si na mmekọrịta ha abụọ apụta.
Nke na-ekpo ọkụ na soshal midia ugbua bụ etu Erica si were okwu ọjọ chọọ igwagbu Laycon n'abalị ụnyahụ.
Gịnị na-esere ha ugbua?
Onyonyo na-efegharị na soshal midia na-egosi Erica ebe ọ nọ na-akpọ Laycon iyi makana o kwuru na o boro ya ebubo isusu ya ọnụ.
A MAN LIKE LAYCON....WITH ALL THE INSULT FROM ERICA, HE STILL MANAGED TO SMILE AND WALK AWAY.. pic.twitter.com/z25SowDhfl— TopcyB (@b_topcy) September 6, 2020
End of Twitter post, 15
Mana @SquareBea kwuru na ọ bụ onyonyo a na-egosi ebe Nengi na atakwunyere Kidwaya bụ ezigbote ọyị Erica ihe na ntị ya n'oringo ha mere n'abalị Sepụtemba 5 bụ ihe kpalitere iwe Erica.
This is what got Erica mad Laycon was just an easy prey #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/4BVKeXf5a8— N Square Bea ❤️🛡💡⭐️ (@SquareBea) September 6, 2020
End of Twitter post, 16
Ndị mmadụ nọ soshal midia na-ekwu na ha ga ahụ ka Biggie ọ ga-agwa Ebuka ka ọ manye ọnụ n'esemokwu a dapụtara n'etiti Erica na Laycon.
As matter be now, Biggie gas tell Ebuka to drink Gordon's come address this Erica and Laycon matter this night— The carpenter's son🕊️ (@Ayopeters11) September 6, 2020
Let's all of them be mad together 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lc4bCq2xFL
End of Twitter post, 17
@It_is_prestige depụtara ihe o chere ga-egbo nsogbu dapụtara n'ụlọ ahụ n'abalị ụnyahụ.
Erica gat issues.— Alayee Joor Joor Jooor (@It_is_prestige) September 6, 2020
Laycon's self control should be studied.
Dorathy, Neo, Vee minding businesses should be practiced.
KIDD's unbiased approach is top notch.
Erica needs to visit the hospital, no cap.
End of Twitter post, 18
Ihe ndị ọzọ Erica gwara Laycon
- Ọ gwara Laycon na ya kọwaara ya mgbe ọ chọrọ isusu ya ọnụ nwanụ na-abụghị sọ mgbe mmanya na-egbu ya
- Ọ gwara ya na o ga-anwụ, na ọ ga-eji aka ya egbu onwe ya
- O kwuru na ahụ ya niile dịka ọkpa ọkụkọ
- O wesara Prince na Kiddwaya iwe na ha akwadoghị ya
- O were mmiri kwaa n'elu akwa ndina Prince bụ osote ya dịka onyeisi ụlọ Big Brother, wee sị na ọ gaghị edina n'akụkụ ya.
- Trikytee na Kiddwaya gbara mbọ ka ha wetuo mmụọ ya mana ọ nabataghị okwu ha
- O kwuru na etu ọ dị ugbua na ọ dila njikere ipụ n'ụlọ ahụ
Erica evicting herself #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/JZ2fD277DL— Mwambali 🛡 🛡 🛡 (@SandraJ27350838) September 6, 2020
End of Twitter post, 19
Ndi okwu nhataha dịrị nwoke na nwaanyị tinyere ọnụ maka iyi Erica kpọrọ Laycon.
I watched Erica rain curses on Laycon with tears in my eyes.— Anna Fierce🔥 💡 (@AnnaFierce22) September 6, 2020
If it was Laycon who said half of what Erica said tonight, our women right agitators would have raised hash tags.
Erica abused Laycon Verbally and no one is saying anything about his mental health.
Okay o😢😢#BBNajia pic.twitter.com/WO8jIBEZzD
End of Twitter post, 20
Dịka Big Brother ga-abanye izụ ụka nke asatọ, ndị mmadụ nọ na-eche ka ha mara onye ga-apụ n'ụlọ ahụ.
Etu Erica si buru onyeisi ụlọ Big Brother Lockdown nke ugboro abụọ
Ngozi Nlewedim, onye a na-etu Erica eritala ọkwa onyeisi ụlọ n'ihe emume nke Big Brother nke ise dịka ọ merichara n'ihe ịmaaka e nyere ha.
Erica họpụtara Prince ka ọ bụrụ osote ya nke pụtara na ha abụọ bụ akpaaka n'izu a.
Nke a bụ ugboro abụọ ọ na-enwete ya bụ ọkwa dịka o nwetechere ya n'izuụka atọ n'ọnwa Ọgọstụ.
Nke a pụtara na o nweghị onye ga-achụpụli ya n'ụlọ ahụ n'izu a, ma ọ ga-eritakwa ọtụtụ ihe onyinye ndị ọzọ so ya bụ ọkwa nke gụnyere ibi n'obi Eze e wepụtara maka ndị ji ya bụ ọkwa.
O nwekwara ikike ịhọta onye ọzọ masịrị ya dịka osote ya bụ onye ya na ya ga-eso rịe uru dị na ya bụ ọkwa.
O nweterekwara ọnọdụ dịka osote onyeisi mgbe Kiddwaya nwetere ọkwa onyeisi nke ụlọ Big Brother.
Nke a mere ka Erica bụrụ onye nke abụọ ritegoro ọkwa a ugboro abụọ, ma e wezụga Ozo.
Brighto, TolaniBaj na Wathoni akwarala ngwongwo ha laa
Ihe nwere mbido ga-enwerịrị njedebe, otu a ka njem Brighto, Tolanibaj na Watoni n'emume Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020 si bịa nisi njedebe.
Nke a bụ nke mbụ a na-achụpụ mmadụ atọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.
TolaniBaj
Tolanibaj bụ onye nke asaa ebe Watoni bụ onye nke asatọ a na-achụpụ na egwuregwu BBNaija nke a.
Ya bụ nwaada gbara afọ iri abụọ na asaa bụ onye Legọs steeti ma bụrụkwa onye ntaakụkọ.
Ọ bụ ya bụ onye nke mbụ a chụpụrụ n'abalị Sọnde.
TolaniBaj nwere oge Kiddwaya họọrọ ya dịka osote onyeisi ụlọ.
Lee etu ndị mmadụ si eti ya aka n'obi na twitter:
Kiddwaya sị na nchụpụ TolaniBaj n'ụlọ BBNaija wutere ya n'ụmị ọkpụkpụ
This one hit home 💔— Kiddwaya (@RealKiddwaya) August 30, 2020
Really wishing @tolanibaj the very best, and promising to always have your back. I understand your life outside the house is totally different now, new adventures, greatness and a lot of success to manage.
We will miss your vibes TolaniBaj #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/zBTKn2PaAm
End of Twitter post, 21
Uti Nwachukwu kwuru na TolaniBaj nwere ọtụtụ ihe ọ ga-egosi ụwa ugbua ọ pụtarala na BBNaija.
I think we didn't see all that #Bbnaija Tolanibaj had to offer.— Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) August 30, 2020
There's something spicy feisty and intelligent about her. Hmmmm.
Maybe na romance dilute all these qualities.
Anywhoooo welldone TBaj👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
The industry awaits your Fierceness 🙌🏾 #BBNaijaLockdown
End of Twitter post, 22
Watoni
Wathoni bụ onye ọgba mbọ maọbụ nke Bekee na-akpọ 'Entrepreneur'.
Ezigbo aha nwa ada a gbara afọ 29 bụ Florence Wathoni Anyansi.
Ọ bụ ahịa ịkwa akwa na ire akwa ka ọ na-azụ, Bekee kpọrọ nke a 'fashion entrepreneur'.
Wathoni ji otu nwa nwoke, ọ lụbeghi di, ọ na-asụ asụsụ Swahili nke ọma.
Lee ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu maka ya na Twitter:
Noble Igwe kwuru na Wathoni ga-enweta ọtụtụ mmeri na ndụ ya.
Let it be known to all that Queen Wathoni got booed up for one week and for something on her ‘ To do list ‘, she achieved it.— Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) August 30, 2020
She’s now going to step her style game up and win in life.
End of Twitter post, 23
Monye jụrụ ihe kpatara e ji chụọ Wathoni ugbua ọ chọtara onye hụrụ ya n'anya n'ime ụlọ BBNaija.
Wathoni just found love and they did not even allow her enjoy it, this is why I'll always hate love, it's always against us. #BBNaija— King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) August 30, 2020
End of Twitter post, 24
Brighto
Nwa okorobịa gbara afọ 29 bụ onye ọrụ ụgbọmmiri.
Ọ bụ onye Edo steeti ma bụrụkwa nwa nke ikpeazụ n'ime ụmụ isii nne na nna ya mụrụ.
Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na mahadum a kpọrọ 'Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport' nke dị na mba Egypt.
Otu ihe e ji mara ya n'ime ụlọ BBNaija bụ na ihe gbasara nri olulo na-amasị ya nke ukwuu.
Lee ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu maka ya:
Ogbeni Dipo gwara Brighto ka ọ kpọtụrụ ya ka ha abụọ kpaa.
Brighto call me....send a DM to @BTDTHub. Let’s talk ☺️— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 30, 2020
End of Twitter post, 25
Jag Ubani kwuru na eserese nri ọka na-amasị Brighto nke ọma.
“ BrightO you have 10 seconds da to leave the house “— Jag Ubani (@Jag_ubani) August 30, 2020
BrightO: biggie wait small.. pic.twitter.com/46PdIjj9O8
End of Twitter post, 26
E nyela Praise ọsọ n'egwuregwu BBNaija
Praise abụrụla onye nke isii ga-esi n'ụlọ Big Brother laa dịka ndị otu ya họpụtara ya.
Ndị niile vootu ha kachasị dị ala kwesiri ịpụ na ya bụ ụlọ bụ Praise, Vee, Wathoni nakwa Trikytee.
Lee mgbe akpọpụtara aha ya ebe a:
#BBPraise has been Evicted from the #BBNaija Lockdown House.#BBLiveBloghttps://t.co/Tcdi0B8Y9s pic.twitter.com/ZaUseqgRsQ— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 23, 2020
End of Twitter post, 27
Brighto bụzịkwa akara ọkụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija
Ndị mmadụ kpụ Bright Ezekiel Osemudiame a.k.a Brighto so eme emume Big Brother n'ọnụ makana ha chere na ọ na-ebu ibu karịrị ya.
Ụfọdụ na-echekwa na o si na agwa ụkọchukwu ọ na-egosibu n'ụlọ ahụ banye agwa ọzọ akpọrọ "Lord Baelish."
Lord Baelish bụ otu agwa n'ihe nkiri ndị bekee na-eji uche ndị mmadụ anụ garrị.
@_valkvolxz kwuru na mgbe mbụ ihe ngosi ahụ malitere, ọ bịa dịka Biggie echezọrọ Brighto mana mgbe ahụ ka ya bidoro nyochawa ya bụ nwa amadi.
In the first arena games biggy forgot Brighto, e come be like say him no de exist. That’s when I started suspecting this guy, Brighto na bad sharp guy.— valkvolxz ♧ (@_valkvolxz) August 23, 2020
Brighto turned from a Pastor to Lord Baelish and then to Lord Future, all in the space of a month. Fear Edo boys!#BBNajia pic.twitter.com/z3I9gWyID6
End of Twitter post, 28
@itschigbo kwuru na etu Britho si eji uche eso ụmụ nwaanyị nọ na Big Brother Naịja Lockdown na-amasị ya.
I started being afraid of Brighto when Wathoni tried to make him jealous by professing her feelings to Praise— Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) August 23, 2020
Instead of Brighto to be hurt, he went back to the kitchen to turn semo. He even sang small sef
This guy na the last heart bender #BBNajia #BBNaija
Omo mehn pic.twitter.com/FpcNi9WN1O
End of Twitter post, 29
@mabelkeri na-eto agwa Brighto na-akpa n'ihe nkiri Big Brother Naija Lockdown.
Brighto character in this show is something out of the box, his highlights is different and unique. Interesting guy I must say. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/YJgHOHoJWP— Mabel 💋 (@mabelkeri) August 23, 2020
End of Twitter post, 30
@xeezii kwuru na etu Brighto si buru achịcha ọkụ n'ụlọ Big brother bụ ihe tụrụ ọtụtụ mmadụ n'anya.
Brighto suddenly being a hot cake is something no one saw coming. What’s more interesting is how it will play out cause that guy is something else #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/aFMsrPl9wS— erica✨kiddwaya (@xeezii) August 23, 2020
End of Twitter post, 31
Cheta na mgbe emume a bidochara , na ndị mmadụ wepụtara akwụkwọ gosiri ebe Brighto na ndị ụkọchukwu ndị ọzọ ga-aekwu okwu n'emume ụka mana nwa amadị a pụtakwara ozigbo kwuo na ya bụ
akwụkwọ bụ adịgboroja n'ihi na ọ bụghị ụkọchukwu.
@MichaelOdumeny1 na-eche na Brighto ga-agwa Biggie na ndị ọ chọrọ ka ewepụ n'ụlọ taa bụ ụbọchị mwepụ bụ Wathoni na Dorathy makana ha na-enye ya nsogbu.
Biggie To Brighto: Who are the two House you nominate for possible eviction??— MYK_KEII (@MichaelOdumeny1) August 23, 2020
Brighto: Wathoni and Dorathy
Biggie: What are your Reason's
Brighto: They are disturbing me abeg... I can't sleep on my bed in peace #BBNajia Laycon Erica Brighto pic.twitter.com/BdyAKtzTV2
End of Twitter post, 32
Achụpụla Kaiysha n'ụlọ Big Brother
Achụpụla Kaisha Umaru n'emume Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.
Kaisha bụ onye nke ise a na-achụpụ na ya bụ asọmpi.
Ọ bụ ndị nọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija mere ntuliaka were họpụta ya.
Cheta na onye meriri ga-eji nde naira iri asatọ na ise na-elele ndị ọzọ.
Lee ihe ọzọ na-ewu maka Big Brother Naija Lockdown
Kiddwaya so eme Big Brother Lockdown amụnyela soshal midia ọkụ.
N'oringo a na-eche na ha mere n'abalị ụnyaahụ bụ ụbọchị iri na ise nke ọnwa Ọgọstụ, ka onyonyo setere ya ebe ọ na-agba egwu.
If you need a dance lesson...Kiddwaya should be your go to.— #TeamOtedola (@blabNg) August 16, 2020
Man legit has all the moves on his head but his legs keeps disappointing him😅😅😅#BBNaija #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/nzaF5mOGbm
End of Twitter post, 33
@mister_vaughan_ kwuru na amaghị agba egwu ka eji ama onye ga-enwe ezigbo ego.
The first step of being a billionaire is not knowing how to dance. #BBNajia #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/zIx2CKffG9— The Bridge Digital (@mister_vaughan_) August 15, 2020
End of Twitter post, 34
Ndị mmadụ malitere kwuwe na egwu ọ gbara n'emume ahụ agaghị azọtali ndụ makana ọ maghị agba egwu.
I repeat... Kiddwaya cannot dance to save his life 😂 #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/8UurFvj5fU— YT: unlimited DANA (@Dana_Airr) August 15, 2020
End of Twitter post, 35
Oni nke Ife ekwuola ka agbanwee ihe ngosi a:
Ooni na-achị Ife bụ Enitan Ogunwusi ekwuola ka agbanwee ihe ngosi 'Big Brother' ma were nke a kpọrọ " Big Nigeria Reality Show' nke ga-ana-egosi[pụta ezi ụkpụrụ e ji mara ndị Naijiria.
Ogunwusi sị na Big Brother anaghị egosi nkwenye nakwa ezi agwa eji mara ndị Naijiria.
O kwuru nke a n'akwụkwọ ozi o wepụtara dịka e mere ncheta ụbọchị ndị ntorọbịa n'ụbọchị Wenzde.
N'uche ya ndị ntorọbịa oge a anaghị etinye anya n'ihe gbasara ọchịchị mana ha jisike arọ nrọ ka Naịjrịa gbanwee.
N'ọnụ ya "Na ntụliaka gara aga naanị mmadụ nde 27 tụrụ vootu ebe ihe ruru nde 170 tụrụ vootu na ntụliaka nhọpụta Big Brother nke afọ ahụ"
O kwuru ka ndị ntoroọbịa gbanwee echiche ha malite ịche maka ọchịchị na etu ha ga-esi soro n'ihe a na-eme maka ọdịnịhụ Naịjirịa.
E nyela Tochi na Eric ọsọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown
E nyela Tochi na Eric ọsọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija nke agba ise.
Nke a na-abịa dịka ha dabanyere n'ime mmadụ anọ ikpeazụ ndị ọnụọgụgụ e ji tụnyere ha vootu agbaliteghi elu n'izu a.
Eric, Tochi, Kaisha na Trikytee bụ mmadụ anọ aha ha banyere n'anọ ikpeazụ, tupu a chụpụ abụọ n'ime ha.
Tochi na Eric esonyela Ka3na na Lilo bụ ndị a chụpụrụ n'izu gara aga.
Ihe ndị mmadụ kpụ n'ọnụ gbasara ya
Ndị mmadụ na-akpọ Ebuka aha dịka ha sị na ọ na-akpọ okwu aha gbasara ihe niile mere n'ime ụlọ ọkachasị ihe gbasara mmekọrịta Kiddwaya na Erica.
Ebuka has officially put Nengi and Erica in the same whatsapp group!!— Baysantanah🇲🇼 (@ZoeyDelong) August 9, 2020
"You want to have your cake and eat it too"💅
Mad O😂#bbnaija2020 #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/3JFBgl8n2l
End of Twitter post, 36
Ha kwukwara na o ji aghụghọ dụọ Laycon ọdụ maka ọnọdụ ọ hụrụ onwe ya n'etiti mmadụ abụọ ahụ.
Ebuka Dey use style clear Laycon say make him commot mind for Erica matter!!!— Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) August 9, 2020
Thanks King! #bbnaija2020
End of Twitter post, 37
Lee ihe Erica sara mgbe Ebuka jụrụ ya:
Erica finally opened up. Laycon is in the friend zone & Kiddwaya is the special friend. #bbnaija2020— Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) August 9, 2020
End of Twitter post, 38
Onye ka a ga-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother?
Ndị nso nso Big Brother ga-amata onye ga-apụ taa bụ ụbọchị itoolu nke Ọgọstụ kamgbe Ka3na na Lilo na mbido izu ụka a.
N'ụbọchị tọzde gara aga ka enyere ndị nso nso ohere ruo elekere iri nke abali ka ha were tunyere onye nke ha ha chọrọ ka ọ kanọrọ n'emume a vootu ha.
Ndị so eme emume Big Brother anọọla abali iri abụọ na otu n'ime abali iri asaa na otu ha nere inọ n'ụlọ ahụ.
Ihe ise ị kwesiri ịma maka nchụpụ a ga-eme taa
Mmadụ iri na isii so na ndị enwereike iwepụ taa n'ime mmadụ iri na asatọ, ma e wepụ Ozo na Dorathy bụ isi na osote isi ụlọ Big Brother. Lee ha:
Victoria Adeyele a ma dịka Vee
Timmy Sinclair a ma dịka Trikytee
Terseer a ma dịka Kiddwaya
Praise Nelson
Florence Wathoni Anyansi
Tochukwu Okechukwu a ma dịka Tochi
Eric Akhigbe
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim
Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame a ma dịka Brighto
Aisha Umaru a ma dịka Kaisha
Emuobonuvie Akpofure a ma dịka Neo
Tolani Shobajo a ma dịka Tolanibaj
Olamilekan Agbeleshe a ma dịka Laycon
Rebecca Hampson a ma dịka Nengi
Lucy Essien
Ka mwepụ taa ga-esi gaa
Otu onye ga-apụ n'ime mmadụ iri isii akpọkpụtara nwereike ịpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother taa, ndị nọ n'ụlọ ahụ ga-enwekwa ikike ịtụ onye ahụ aka.
A ga-enye ndị niile nọ n'ụlọ Big Brother ohere ka ha họpụta otu onye n'ime ndị vootu ha pekarịchara na mpe ga-apụ n'ụlọ ahụ taa.
Onye ha ka tụnyere vootu maka ọpụpụ n'ime mmadụ anọ a ga-apụ.
Nke a bụ mbụ ndị hibere ọgbakọ a na-eme udiri ihe a.
Mgbe Erica, Kiddwaya na Laycon mere ka soshal midia nwuru ọkụ
Ndị mmadụ na-egosi mmasị ha n'elu soshal midia maka etu ọyị Nengi na Ozo si aga n'emume 'Big Brother Naija Lockdown'.
Ụfọdụ n'ime ha na-eche na Nengi chọrọ ka ya na ụmụnwoke niile nọ n'ime ụlọ Big Brother na-adị na mma mana onweghị onye ọ chọrọ ka ya na ya nwe mmekọrịta.
Nengi to Ozo you're so mean,— Mãxîmúm Séçùrîty🔥🔥🔥 (@MDanlami) August 5, 2020
You left me all alone for 1 whole week;
Anytime I call you to come & eat something you will say you're OK
Why did you keep treating me this way.
Nengi Loves Ozo but she's just using Prince to catch cruise #BBNaijaLocdown2020 Laycon Erica #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/rzxVUTYIs1
End of Twitter post, 39
Nengi to Laycon: kissing is a big deal, i can't kiss anyone in this house— Mr Afrobadoo (@YKOlaRahman) August 5, 2020
Laycon to Nengi: You don't have sense
Nengi to Ozo : I don’t want to date anybody in the house 😏
Ozo to Nengi : Who wants to date you 😳😁 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0IdGhyQQIv
End of Twitter post, 40
Erica agwala Laycon obi ya
Ọ dịkwazi ka ọ bụ Erica bụ nwaanyị ka chaba ụmụ Naịjirịa n'anya n'emume Big Brother Lockdown.
O wuwere na soshal midia n'ụtụtụ a maka etu o si gwa Laycon na ọ hụrụ ya n'anya maka etu uburu ya si acha ọkụ mana onye ọ ka adabakarị ya na ya bụ Kiddwaya.
Nke a tituru mmụọ Laycon mere ka ndị mmadụ malite ikwu maka Erica na Laycon n'elu soshal midia.
Lee ụfọdụ ihe ha deputara;
@peter_agama depụtara nkata ahụ ha kpara ma dụọ Laycon ọdụ ya gbado anya na ihen ọ bịara inweta na Big Borther Lockdown.
Laycon to Erica: Are you attracted to me?— BIG BROTHER NAIJA #LOCKDOWN (@peter_agama) August 5, 2020
Erica: I'm attracted to you mentally but physically attracted to Kidd. 😂😂😂
I think Laycon should focus on his goals and leave Erica for Kiddwaya.#Laycon#Erica #BBNaijaLocdown2020 #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/TCYf2ndZJ5
End of Twitter post, 41
@thesocialcrib na-ekpe ekpere ka Laycon chezọ maka Erica ruo afọ 600.
Oh lord! Let Laycon forget about Erica for 600 years. #bbNaijaLockdown #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/f8ijYLpdyv— Menezy (@thesocialcrib) August 5, 2020
End of Twitter post, 42
@iam_Barack na-arịọ Laycon ka ọ hapụ Kid naErica ga n'ihu n'ihụnanya adịgboroja ha.
#BBNaijaLockdown Laycon please leave Erica and Kidd to enjoy their fake love and focus on the money— M.C BarackUkpabia A.K.A MC KATIKATI (@iam_Barack) August 5, 2020
End of Twitter post, 43
Ozo abụrụla nwoke mbụ ga-achịkọta ụlọ Big Brother Season 5, Dorathy ga-enyere ya aka
N'ihi mmeri o meriri n'asọmpi a kpọrọ "Head of House challenge", Ozoemena e ji Ozo mara abụrụla nwoke mbụ ga-achịkọta ụlọ Big Brother nke agba ise.
Ozo na Dorathy bụ onye ọ họpụtara ka o nyere ya aka, ga-anọ n'oche ahụ otu izu.
Ha nọchiri Nengi (na Wathoni) na Lucy (na Prince) chịrị n'izu nke mbụ na nke abụọ ha batara n'ụlọ ahụ.
N'ihi mmeri a, Ozo agaghị anọ n'oche dị ọkụ mgbe ndị otu ya mmadụ 16 ndị ọzọ ga-azọ isi onwe ha ịhụ na a chụpụghị ha n'ụlọ.
Ihe mere Kidwaya na Erica na-ewu
Ka e mechara emume nkwapụ na Big Brother ụbọchị abụọ nke Ọgọstụ bụ Sonde, ka ụmụ Naịjirịa setere ihe nkiri ebe Erica na Kidwaya na-apịrịtụ onwe ha.
Ihe ha mere atụchaghị ndị nso nso ha n'anya makana ha abụọ ekwubuola na ha hụrụ onwe ha n'anya nke ukwu ma na-esusukarị ọnụ mgbe ọbụla.
Ndị nso nso ha abala ha 'kiddricca.'
Onye ka Erica bụ?
Ngozi Nlewedim bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri dị afọ iri na isii.
Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na Met Film School dị na London.
O kwuru na ọ chọrọ ibu onye ama ama. Igba egwu n'ihu ugegbe na-amasị ya nke ukwu.
Ndị ọzọ na-eme mpịrịtụ na Big Brother Lockdown a.
Praise na Katrina
Ihe nkiri aramara Praise na Katrịna gbagọjụrụ ụwa anya makana onweghị onye hụtara na abụọ na-ayị ọyị.
omg praise and ka3na or am i going mad here😂😂can't sleep today is mad ooh #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/VEwBTAhATp— ryeen (@ryeen28013980) August 1, 2020
End of Twitter post, 44
Ihe ndị ọzọ nọ na-ekwu n'elu soshal midia
Ụmụ Naịjirịa nọ n'elu soshal midia na-akatọ Erica so eme emume Big Brother makana ha si na ha aghọtaghị ihe ya na Kiddwaya so emekwa Big Brother na-eme n'okpuru akwa ndịna n'abalị.
Ụfọdụ si na etu ya na nwoke ahụ si dịnaa n'elu akwa na-eme ihe sọrọ ha adịghị mma, ebe ụfọdụ kwuru na ha ga-akwado Erica site n'ịtụrụ ya vootu agbanyeghị ihe ha chee na o mere.
@Vivi89163601 si na agabanyeghị na Erica tere onwe ya ule n'onyonyo na ọ ka ga-akwado ya site n'itunyere ya vootu.
Erica I'm so disappointed in you😢 like how can you disgrace yourself like this on national television? You know what?— Vivi 🛡🛡🛡 (@Vivi89163601) August 3, 2020
I'm going to embarrass you with my vote and disgrace with more love, coz I really don't understand why you did this🚶♀️🚶♀️#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/x6Qv7rCZJW
End of Twitter post, 45
@kween__Lisa kwukwara na ọ ga-akwado Erica
Erica just lost me as a fan. She has gained a RIDE or DIE sister. Periodtt!! #bbnaija #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/SIM2pSIaL2— ⭐Lisa⭐ (@kween__Lisa) August 3, 2020
End of Twitter post, 46
Mide kwuru na obi adịghị ya mma maka etu Erica si hapụ onwe ya aka na-eme ihe sọrọ ha.
Erica whyyyyy naa you really disappoint me😭😭😭— Mideofficial (@mideblog) August 3, 2020
Now moving from team Erica to Team @Itslaycon
Icon follow I follow back#Erica #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/zJHxPGvzp2
End of Twitter post, 47
Etu esi chụọ Ka3na na Lilo n'ụlọ Big Brother
A họpụtara mmadụ iri na asatọ n'ime mmadụ iri abụọ nọ n'ụlo a.
Kama emechara wetuo ya ka ọ bụrụ mmadụ anọ bụ Praise, Ka3na, lilo na Eric .
Ọ dịrị mmadụ ndị nọ n'ụlọ ka ha họpụta ndị ha chọrọ n'ime mmadụ anọ a ka ha laa.
Lee etu ha ụfọdụ n'ime ha sịrị họọ ndị ha chọrọ ka ha pụọ
Brighto họpụtara - Eric na Ka3na
Nengi họpụtara - Ka3na na Praise
Kama ọ bụ Ka3na na Lilo bu ndị ha họpụtara ka ha pụọ.
Ụfọdụ ndị na-eme emume Big Brother nke agba ise nwereike kwakọrọ lawa taa bụ ụbọchị Sunday, Ọgọstụ abụọ.
N'izu ụka a, mmadụ ruru iri na asatọ tozuru ipụ n'ụlọ ahụ dịka 'Biggie' kwuputara atụmaatụ ọhụrụ a ga-eji mee ya bụ ihe nkiri.
Akwụsịla itụ vootu nye ndị ahụ echere ga-apụ n'izu ụka n'emume 'Big Brother Lockdown.'
Ọ bụ naanị onyeisi ụlọ ahụ bụ Lucy nakwa osote ya bụ Prince ka apịpịa ọpụpụ agaghị emetụta.
Ndị ọzọ a na-eche nwereike ipụ bụ:
Ozoemena Chukwu a na-kpọ Ozo
Victoria Adeyele a na-kpọ Vee
Boluwatife Aderogba a na-kpọ Lilo
Timmy Sinclair a na-kpọ Trikytee
Terseer Kiddwaya
Dorathy Bachor
Praise Nelson
Florence Wathoni Anyansi
Tochukwu Okechukwu a na-kpọ Tochi
Kate Jones a na-kpọ Ka3na
Eric Akhigbe
Ngozi Nlewedim a na-kpọ Erica
Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame a na-kpọ Brighto
Aisha Umaru a na-kpọ Kaisha
Emuobonuvie Akpofure a na-kpọ Neo
Tolani Shobajo a na-kpọ Tolanibaj
Olamilekan Agbeleshe a na-kpọ Laycon
Rebecca Hampson a na-kpọ Nengi
Onye nwere vootu pekarịchara na mpe bụ onye a ga-akwapụ n'emume a.
Nengi, Dora, Tolanibaj e mere nke tọrọ Biati ụnyaahụ bụ Ọgọstụ 1?
Kamgbe Big Brother Naijiria nke ugboro ise malitere, ọtụtụ ụmụ Naịjirịa na-aga na soshal midia ekwupute ihe tụrụ ha n'anya gbasara ụbọchị ọbụla gaferenu n'ụlọ ebe a na-eme ya bụ ihe nkiri.
Nke mbụ ha manyere ọnụ na ya ụnyaahụ bụ ụbọchị mbụ nke ọnwa Ọgọstụ, bụ ihe ha hụrụ Tolanibaj so eme BBNaija na-eme n'okpuru akwa mkpuchi ahụ ya.
Ọtụtụ n'ime ha sị na ha chere na ọ na-apịrịtụ onwe ya aka. Sọ ha ma ihe ha hụrụ mana lee ihe ha kwuru maka ya n'elu soshal midia:
@TWEETORACLE na-ajụ ma Tolanibaj a na-apịrịtụ onwe ya aka?
TolaniBaj masturbating last night?#BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/jczfV7rNXL— AURA⭕COOL (@TWEETORACLE) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 48
@holatunboshift na-ekwusi ike na Tolanibaj nyere onwe ya aka ebe ọ bụ na onweghi nwoke bịara ya n'akụkụ.
So tolani helped her self last night— DUKE OF OSUN (@holatunboshift) August 2, 2020
Konji na bastard 😄#BBNaijia #Tolanibaj pic.twitter.com/zkKKD1FpYx
End of Twitter post, 49
Nengi o kotere onwe ya ebu akpọmasị?
Ndị mmadụ na-ajụ ihe kpatara ụmụnwaanyị ndị ọzọ so eme emume Bigb Brother ji ekwo Nengi sokwa eme emume Big Brother ekworo,
In a house with 19 other people, they all picked Nengi to be hated on. Nengi has never spoken a bad word about anyone. Always calm and polite. Minds her business and hangs with the boys. Now they hate her for nothing. She does not deserve this hate 😭😭😭😭#BBNAIJA pic.twitter.com/2VnGGRFFc9— Babe Like REBECCA NENGI 🔥🔥!! (@Haanaatu) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 50
@zayn_narb si na ọ bụ maka mma Nengi mere ha ji ekwo ya ekworo.
Everything the housemate sees about her is wack my darling.. all I can see is jealousy.. every single girl is jealous of nengi because every guy likes her.. nengi is beautiful, peaceful, polite and caring and lively— zayn_narb (@zayn_narb) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 51
Mana ụfọdụ kwuru na Nengi ji aka ya butere onwe ya akpọmasị.
Nengi is a manipulator!!!!! Perioddddddddddddd— Ohore Eva (@EvaOhore) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 52
@adeyossy_a kwuru na mgbe mmadụ iri na itoolu ya na ha nọ n'ụlọ na-ekwu maka ihe ọjọ ọ na-eme , na nke a gosiri na Nengi nwere nsogbu.
What's there to hate please?— yossee chels 💅💙 (@adeyossy_a) August 2, 2020
Change this narrative abeg
If 19 people are saying nothing good about you, then the problem is from you
Besides erica doesn't hate her, she is just hurt
Look at d way nengi has been behaving to her, I know it's a competition but make it a healthy one
End of Twitter post, 53
Dora a na-ewere Nengi iwe?
Ndị mmadụ na-eche na Dora na-ewere Nengi iwe maka otu nwoke akpọrọ Ozo Sokwa eme emume big Brother .
@dami_larey na-eche na Dora na-ewe iwe na Nengi zuru ụtọ bi ya bụ Ozo.
Dora is just mad Nengi stole Ozo, Erica is mad cos her biggest competition is Nengi and she's not getting the best friend vibe from her as if its by force. Nengi is sleeping peacefully but breastilola's boobs are aching because of imaginary competition lmao. #BBNaija— Very Good Bad Guy (@dami_larey) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 54
@Bubbles30631081 chee na okwu esighị n'aka Ozo makana o were Dora ka ezigbo ọyị ya.
What do u mean they mst blame Ozo? He didn't do anything he followed his feelings haibo he loves Dora as a friend nd has feelings for Nengi.....ur Nengi must just focus on the game and stop playing with boys as a game cz she's hurting people's feeling with that game— Bubbles (@Bubbles30631081) August 2, 2020
End of Twitter post, 55
@zee_okoli ekweteghị na ọ bụ maka nwoke ka Dora ji eburu Nengi ihu.
Dora is not beefing Nene because of man. Dora like most of the other HMs have figured her out and they hate the game she’s playing. No one wants that toxicity.— Zee (@zee_okoli) August 2, 2020
Stop that nonsense agenda! 😒#BBNaija
End of Twitter post, 56