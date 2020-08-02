View this post on Instagram

All of us here in Delta State are extremely proud of Dorathy and Neo, who reached the finals of the last #BBNaija competition. Both of the former housemates survived all the evictions and avoided any significant controversies in the house — thereby portraying themselves as worthy ambassadors of our great state. As they begin their lives outside the house, I wish Dorathy, Neo and all the former housemates the best in their future endeavors. I also ask that as new influential voices, they use their platforms to promote positivity amongst our nation’s youth.