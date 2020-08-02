Dorathy Bachor: Gọọmentị Delta steeti ebunyela ya ụkpa ekele pụrụiche

Dorathy Bachor

Ebe foto si, Big Brother Naija

"Dorathy bụ ezi onye nnọchiteanya steeti anyị" bụ ihe gọọmentị Delta steet dere n'akwụkwọ ozi ha wepụtara iji kelee Dorathy na Neo.

Dorathy sị na steeti ahụ bụ onye ritere ọkwa nke abụọ na ngwụcha asọmpị 'Big Brother' bịara na njedebe n'ụbọchụ ụka.

O tinyere ya bụ ozi n'akara Instagram ya ma kelee gọọmentị steeti ya maka ihuọma a ha wetara ya.

Skip Instagram post, 1

End of Instagram post, 1

Cheta na Dorathy na-ewu n'ehihie ụbọchị Monde maka okwu o kwuru na dimkpa abụọ bụ Brighto na Kiddwaya chabara ya anya n'ime ụlọ 'Big Brother'.

O kwuru ya mgbe Ebuka gbara ya ajụjụ ọnụ maka onye masịrị ya n'ime ụmụ nwoke niile nọ n'ụlọ ahụ.

Ndị a ma ama ebunyela Laycon ekele maka mmeri ya

Ebe foto si, Laycon's Instagram Page

Ndị ama ama n'ihe nkiri Nollywood gụnyere Don Jazzy , Regina Daniels, Korede Bello ekelela Laycon n'ụzọ pụrụ iche maka mmeri ya na Big Brother 2020.

Mercy Eke bụ onye meriri Big Brother nke 2019 kelere Laycon na twitter ya.

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

Don Jazzy kwuru na ọ bu ụkpa ekele ebunye Laycon na ndị niile kwadoro ya mgbe ọ nọ n'ime ụlọ Big Brother.

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Regina Daniels bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri Nollywood kwuru na Laycon bụ onye agọziri agọzị makana ọ bịara iwulite egwu ya mana ọ mechara bụrụ onye mmeri.

Skip Twitter post, 3

End of Twitter post, 3

Ayo Makun e ji AY mara dịka ọkpaọchị kwuru na ọ bụ amara chineke nyere Laycon aka.

Skip Twitter post, 4

End of Twitter post, 4

Akpụ obi abụghị ihe niile, Laycon emeriela BBNaija nke 2020

Olamilekan Agbeleshe onye e ji Laycon mara eturula ugo n'egwuregwu Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.

Laycon bụ ya nwetere vootu kachasị n'egwuregwu nke afọ a.

Ebe foto si, BBNaija

Ihe nrite dị na mmeri a Laycon nwetere ruru nde naịra iri asatọ na ise (N85 million).

Ọ bụ Laycon na Dorothy bụ mmadụ abụọ fọrọ n'ụlọ BBNaija oge a chụpụchara ndị ọzọ.

Mana oge e gosiri etu ndị mmadụ si tụọ vootu. ọ bụ vootu nke Laycon karịrị.

Etu okwe si gbaa

Mmadụ ise fọdụrụ n'ime ụlọ BBNaija ruo ụbọchị ikpeazụ.

Ha bụ Neo, Nengi, Laycon, Dorothy na Vee.

Ebe foto si, Twitte/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Vee bụ ụzọ pụọ n'ụbọchị ikpeazụ nke BBNaija 2020

Vee bụ onye nke mbụ e nyere ọsọ n'egwuregwu BBNaija nke afọ 2020.

Victoria Medise, bụ ezigbo aha Vee, nwetara vootu kacha nta.

N'agbanyeghi na Vee eturughi ugo n'egwuregwu a, o ritere ọtụtụ ihe nrite ndị ọzọ.

Otu n'ime ha bụ nde naịra abụọ nke ụlọọrụ ntutuisi a kpọrọ Darling Hair nyere ya oge o meriri n'egwuregwu nke ụlọọrụ ahụ kwadoro.

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Neo bụ onye nke abụọ a chụpụrụ n'ụbọchị ikpeazụ

Onye ọzọ a chụpụrụ bụ Neo, onye ezigbo aha ya bụ Emuobonuvie Akpofure.

Neo bụ otu onye ọtụtụ mmadụ atụghị anya na ọ ga-eru n'ụbọchị ikpeazu.

Ọzọ dịka ibe ya bụ na Neo na Vee malitere ịkpa dịka enyinwoke na enyinwaanyị oge ha abụọ nọ n'ime ụlọ BBNaija.

Mana oge Ebuka jụrụ ha ma ha a ga-aga n'ihu ugbu a ha pụtara, ha abụọ kwuru na ha ga-eji nwayọ nwayọọ rachaa ya bụ ofe dị ọkụ.

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Nengi bụ onye nke atọ a chụpụrụ n'ụlọ BBNaija nke 2020

Onye nke atọ a chụpụrụ n'ụbọchị Sọnde bụ Nengi.

Nengi, onye ezigbo aha ya bụ Rebecca Hampson, gbara afọ iri abụọ na abụọ.

Tupu o sonye n'egwuregwu a, ọ bụ onye ojiegoachuego nke bekee kpọrọ 'Entreprenuer'.

Nengi gụrụ na mahadum Port Harcourt. O kwuru na ebe dị ọcha na-amasị ya nakwa ọ na-amasị ya i gosi ihe ọ bụ n'ezie kama i bi ndụ agwọ.

Mgbe e neyere Ozo na Tricky Tee n'ụlọ Big Brother Naịja 2020

Ebe foto si, AFrican Magic

Ọzọ na Trikytee abụrụla ndị 14 na 15 a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

Ozo bụ onye a chụpụrụ ka a chụpụchara Trikytee kwuru na ihe chere ya n'ihu bụ ihe gbasara ịkwalite egwuregwu na Naịjirịa nakwa n'Afrịka.

O kwuru na ihe mere o ji na-achụgharị Nengi n'ike n'ike bụ na ọ hụtubeghi nwaanyị dị ka ya mbụ.

Na ọ ma ihe mana ọ naghi egosi onwe ya dịka onye ma ihe, ma kwuo na Nengi dị ka ọkụ ebe yanwa dị ka mmiri oyi, nke bụ na ha bịakọta ọnụ na ha ga-ebidonwu ezigbo ezinaụlọ.

Skip Twitter post, 5

End of Twitter post, 5

Trikytee

Ebe foto si, AFrican Magic

Cheta na ọ bụ ya na Laycon, Dora na Ozo ka a họpụtara nwereike ịbụ ndị a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown, season 5, n'izu a.

O kwuru na ugbua ọ pụtara, na ọ ga-etinye uchu n'ihe gbasara imepụta ejije ọ na-eme nakwa iti egwu etu o si agụbu.

Skip Twitter post, 6

End of Twitter post, 6

Awara m ike mana onweghi onye ọ gbasara - Nengi

Ebe foto si, Big Brother Naija/Twitter

Otu n'ime ndị so n'emume Big Brother Naija bụ Nengi sị na ọ bụ eziokwu na o buliri ike ya elu nke a kpọrọ 'Liposuctiom'.

Ọ sị na ọ chọghị ịma ma ndị mmadụ chọrọ iji ya akọ ya ọnụ, na nke ahụ agbasaghị ya.

O kwụrụ nke mgbe ya na ndị ibe ya na-akparịtaụka n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija.

Skip Twitter post, 7

End of Twitter post, 7

Mgbe ha jụrụ ya ego ole o mefuru iji bulie ike ya elu, o kweghi agwa ha ego ole o mefuru.

Gịnị bụ 'Liposuction'?

'Liposuction' bụ ụdị ịwa ahụ a na-eji ihe mịrị abụba dị mmadụ n'akụkụ ahụ dịka afọ, ukwu, apata, ike, ụkwụ dgz.

A na-eji ya edozie ahụ ka ọ kpakọọ ọnụ mana ọ bụchaghị ụzọ ka mma iji ata ahụ.

Ebe foto si, AFrican Magic

A chụpụla Prince Enwerem na Kidd Waya n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown nke Season 5.

Nchụpụ a mere ha onye nke 12 na 13 a na-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija.

Ndị ọzọ burula ya ụzọ pụọ gụnyere Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bright O na Lucy (cheta na a chụpụtara Erica n'ụzọ ọzọ ka ọ dara iwu Big Brother).

Kiddwaya

Skip Twitter post, 8

End of Twitter post, 8

Kiddwaya gwara Ebuka na o nweghi ihe jikọrọ ya na Nengi, na ọ naghị ahụta ya ka onye ọ chọrọ ịyị.

Otu ihe agaghị eji echefu ya bụ nri ndị ọ na-esi nakwa etu o si agba egwu kwa Satọde ọbụla, nakwa etu ya na Erica si na-eme enyi.

Ka a jụrụ ya ihe ọ ga-eme ugbua ọ pụtara bụrụzịa onye a ma ama, o kwuru sị na ọ chọgodiri ibu ụzọ gaa ebe a na-akpụ ụzụ, ka o nwee ike inweta onwe ya, tupu o mewezia ihe ndị ọzọ chere ya n'ihu.

Prince

Skip Twitter post, 9

End of Twitter post, 9

Otu ihe agaghị eji echefu ya n'ime ụlọ ahụ bụ etu o si agbabi waya n'ọgbọ egwu n'abalị Satọde ọbụla.

Ọzọ bụkwa etu o si elekọta ntutu ndị ya na ha bi n'ụlọ Big Brother; ọ na-akpa ndị nke nwaanyị isi, ma na-akpụ ndị nke nwoke isi.

N'ihe ọ chọrọ ime gawa n'ihu ka ọ pụtara n'ụlọ ugbua, Prince kwuru sị na ọ chọrọ ịdị ka Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, mana nke ma eme ejije.

O kwuru na ọ nwere olileanya imepe ebe a na-eme isi, ị na-akọ ugbo, nakwa ị na-eme nkwuputa n'ọha.

Gị bụ onye sị na m kiriri Big Brother Naija, ị ka m agụ Bible? - Fada Mbaka

Ebe foto si, Facebook/AMEN

Ụkọchukwu na-elekọta Adoration Ministry Enugwu bụ Rev. Fada Ejike Mbaka adọọla ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara iji aha ya akọ asịrị na soshal medịa n'ihi na o tinyere ọnụ na Big Brother.

Mbaka kwuru nke a oge ọ na-eme ekpere ụbọchị Wenezde ya bụ 'e no dey again" n'ụbọchị sept 9.

O kwuru na ọ bụ ihe ọ hụrụ n'isi Erica na Laycon nke Big Brother ka o kwuru, nke bịakwaranụ na mmezu iji gosi na ọ bụ onye amụma.

Ọ dọrọ ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara ịdị na-akpari onye ya na chi ya dị na mma.

Ị ga-echeta na n'ụbọchị ụka gara aga ka Fada Mbaka ji esemokwu dị n'etiti Erica na Laycon nọ na Big Brother Naija wee kuzie nkuzi gbasara mgbaghara.

Na ya bụ ozioma, ọ katọrọ agwa Erica wee si na ebe ọ bụ na ya bụ nwagbọghọ enweghị mgbaghara, na ọ gaghị ahụ ego nrite ahụ bụ 85m anya.

Ngwa ngwa awa ole ma ole gara, a chụpụrụ Erica na BB Naija, nke mere ndị mmadụ jiri katọọ ya bụ ụkọchukwu nke ukwuu.

Mbaka kwuru na ọ bụ ndị ọbịa bịara n'ụlọ ya mere o jiri kirie BBNaija ahụ wee hụ ajọ agwa dị iche iche ha na-akpa.

Mbaka dọrọ ndị mmadụ aka na ntị ka ha ghara ibutere onwe ha abụmọnụ site n'ide akụkọ asị gbasara ya.

Ọ jụrụ ndị na-akatọ ya ma ha aka ya agụ akwụkwọ nsọ, ma ha aka ya ebu ọnụ ma ọ bụ ekpe ekpere nke nyere ha ike ịkatọ ya.

O jikwa ohere ahụ kwuo na ya agbagharala ndị niile na-akatọ ya na soshal media n'ihi na ha amaghị ihe ha na eme.

Kiddwaya merie BBNaija, ọ ga-eke ego ahụ ọkara nye Erica otu - Terrywaya

Ebe foto si, Instagram/Kiddwaya/Terrywaya/Erica

Nkọwa foto,

Kiddwaya, Terrywaya na Erica

Ide ego a ma ama bụ Terry Waya, ekwuola na ọ bụrụ na nwa ya nwoke bụ Kiddwaya merie egwuregwu Big Brother Naija, ọ ga-eke ego ahụ abụọ nye Erica otu.

Waya kwuru nke a na mkparịtaụka ya na onye ntaakụkọ bụ Dele Momodu nwere.

O kwuru na Erica bụ nnọọ ezigbo mmadụ nwere agwa ọma ma hụkwa Kiddwaya n'anya nke ukwuu.

Waya gara n'ihu kwuo na ọ bụ ebe Erica na-achọ ichekwa Kiddwaya ka o ji daba na nsogbu nke mere e ji chụpụ ya n'ụlọ BBNaija.

O kwuru sị: "Kiddwaya bụ mmadụ obi sarịsarị, ọ na-ahụ mmadụ n'anya, ọ naghị ekweta na mmadụ ọzọ na-eburu ya ihe ọjọọ n'obi."

"Mana Erica chọpụtara na ọ bụghị ndị niile ha na Kiddwaya na-achịkọ ọchị hụrụ ya n'anya."

"Ya mere o ji achọ ichekwa Kiddwaya oge ọbụla nke mere o ji dabaa na nsogbu."

Waya kwuru na ọ ga-amasị ya ma nwa ya nwoke bụ Kiddwaya lụọ Erica, mana ọ gaghị amanye ya amanye.

Erica ekwuola okwu mbụ ya kamgbe ọ pụtachara n'ụlọ Big Brother

Ebe foto si, AFrica Magic Dstv website

Erica Nlewedim bụ okwu a kpụ n'ọnụ ugbua maka etu Big Brother si chụpụ ya ụbọchị Sepụtemba 6,2020.

Mana Erica apụtala n'onyonyo ọhụrụ na-efegharị n'elu soshal na-arịọ ụwa niile ma ndị ya na ya mekọrọ emume Big Brother mgbaghara.

Skip Twitter post, 10

End of Twitter post, 10

N'ime onyonyo ahụ bụ ụzọ pụta n'ọba ozi Big Brother Naija, Erica kwuru na ọ mụtala ka esi anọrọ onwe ya.

Mmekọrịta ya na Kiddwaya

Ebe foto si, Verasgist.com

Erica kwuru na o chere na Kiddwaya so na ihe kpatara Biggie ji ta ya ahụhụ mana o sikwa m aka makana mụ onwe sokwa mee ka e nye ya ntaramahụhụ.

"Ihe mere m ji hụ ya n'anya bụ na anyị abụọ na-eme ka ụmụaka, anyị na-eme ihe ọ bụla dị mma sọrọ anyị."

"A ma m na ya bụ Kiddwaya echeghị etu ahụ maka m mana ọgbasaghị m."

Ihe tọkarịchara ya n'ụlọ ahụ

Erica kwuru na obi tọrọ ya ụtọ nke ukwu mgbe abụọ e mere ya onyeisi ụlọ ahụ.

Ọ na-atọkasị ya ahụ ma o merie egwuregwu imaka aka ha na-eme n'ụlọ ahụ.

Oringo ha na-emekwa n'ụlọ ahụ na-enye ya obi ụtọ.

Esemokwu ya na Laycon

O kwuru na Laycon tụkwasịrị ya asị n'isi mgbe o kwuru na ya susuru ya ọnụ ụgboro ugboro mana nke ahụ okpotokpo asị

Erica kwuru na agbanyeghị nke a, ọ kpọghị ya asị.

Ihe ọ ga-eme ugbua ọ pụtarala n'ụlọ 'Big Brother'

Erica kwuru na ọ ga-alaghachị n'ihe nkiri o na-emebu, ọ ga-achọkwa ịbụ onye nnọchite anya ọtụtụ ụlọọrụ na-emepụta ihe.

Akpọrọ m Erica aha iji kuzie mgbaghara - Fada Mbaka

Ebe foto si, AMEN/Erica

Fada Ejike Mbaka nke Adoration Ministries Enugwu, akọwaala ihe mere o jiri kpọọ Erica Ngozi Nlewedim nke Big Brother Lockdown aha.

Fada Mbaka onye kwuru dịka ọ na-ekwu okwu Chukwu n'ụlọụka na Erica mere ka nwa a na-azụghị azụ dịka ọ ji mkparị saa Laycon ahụ, kọwara na ọ bụ maka ikuzi maka mgbaghara ka o jiri kpọọ ya aha.

O kwuru sị na ọ bụ okwu Chukwu metụtara mgbaghara, ndidi, ịhụnanya, ekpere nkwekọrịta na di na nwunye ịkpa nkata, ka ọ na-ekwu maka ya.

O kwuru na ụfọdụ ndị arụrụala maburu naanị ebe ọ kpọrọ Erica aha, were na-ekwu okwu maka ya.

Lee ihe ndị Adoration dere na Facebook maka ya:

Skip Facebook post, 1

Content is not available

View content on FacebookBBC anaghị ahụta maka ọdịnaya nke saịtị ndị dị na mpụga.s

End of Facebook post, 1

Erica eritela ihe karịrị naira '6 million' bụ ego atụkọtagoro ya ugbua

Ebe foto si, ERICA INSTAGRAM

Ndị hụrụ Erica n'anya amalitela ịtụkọrọ ya ego site n'ọba ozi " gofundme."

Ka ọ dị ugbua atụkọtala ego ruru puku dọla iri na anọ maka nwada a.

Ebe foto si, Gofundme website

Ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu na soshal midia

@biolakazeem na-akatọ etu ndị mmadụ si aghara itụkọrọ agụmakwụkwọ ego ma na-atụkọrọ Erica ego agbanyeghị ihe niile o mere na-amasịghị ndị mmadụ.

Skip Twitter post, 11

End of Twitter post, 11

@Demo__UK na-eti mkpu etu ntụkọta ego Erica na 'gofundme' si rịa elu n'erughị awa abụọ.

Skip Twitter post, 12

End of Twitter post, 12

Ụnyahụ bụ Sepụtemba 6 ka ndị na-ahazi emume Big Brother Naija nyere Erica Nlewedim ọsọ ụkwụ erughi ala maka agwa 'ọjọọ' ọ kpara n'ụlọ ha n'ụbọchị Satọde.

Erica banyere na nsogbu mgbe Biggie tulechara ihe onyonyo etu o si gwa Laycon okwu mgbe ha abụọ nwere esemokwu.

Ihe ndị ọzọ mere e ji nye ya ọsọ

Ọ sị na Erica mebiri ngwa ụlọ ahụ mgbe o ji mmiri wụọ n'elu akwa osote onyeisi ụlọ ahụ na ọ gaghị anabata ụdị akparamagwa ahụ.

Erica ji okwu ndị na-adịghị na-agba ụka na ntị na-akparị Laycon n'oge ahụ mana nwamadị a gbara ya nkịtị.

Ebe foto si, BBNaija Twitter

Ọ bụ ihe ndị a na iwu ndị ọzọ Biggie si na ọ dara mere e ji nye ya ụdị ọsọ.

Nke a ga-abụ ugboro abụọ a na-esi etu a achụpụ mmadụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija, mgbe a chụpụchara Tacha n'emume a nke afọ 2019.

A chụpụla Lucy n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija

Ebe foto si, @BBNAIJA TWITTER

Onye ọzọ e wepuru n'ọlụ Big Brother taa bụ Lucy mana ọ bụ si na ntuliaka e mere mmadụ isii a họpụtara maka ọpụpụ n'izu a bụ o nwetere vootu pekatachara na mpe.

Lucy bụ onye nke iri na otu ga-esi n'ụlọ Big Brother pụọ kamgbe a malitere ya.

Ugbua ọ fọrọ naanị mmadụ itoolu n'ime mmadụ iri abụọ batara n'ụlọ a mgbe emume a bidoro na 19 Julaị.

Ihe Fada Mbaka kwuru maka agwa Erica kpara n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija

Ebe foto si, Fada Mbaka/Erica/Instagram

Fada Ejike Mbaka nke 'Adoration Ministry' Enugwu etinyela ọnụ n'ihe mere n'ụlọ emume 'Big Brother Naija' n'abalị Satọde.

Ọ katọrọ etu otu nwagbọghọ a kpọrọ Erica si were okwu ọjọọ saa otu nwaokoroọbịa bụ Laycon ahụ mgbe a gbasa ozi n'ụkọ ya n'ụbọchị Sọnde.

Fada Mbaka sị na Erica kpara agwa dịka nwa a na-azụghị azụ, n'agbanyeghi arịrịọ ndị mmadụ na-arịọ ya, na ọ gara n'ihu na-akparị Laycon.

Ọ sị "Erica na mma niile ọ mara, egwu niile ọ na-ete, nye ya dịka nke iri, ya bụrụzie agụ na-adọri mmadụ".

Skip Facebook post, 2

Content is not available

View content on FacebookBBC anaghị ahụta maka ọdịnaya nke saịtị ndị dị na mpụga.s

End of Facebook post, 2

Mbaka gara n'ihu sị n'ihi nke a na Erica nwereike ọ gaghị eji imi sie ego dị nde naịra iri asatọ na ise (N85m) ahụ bụ ego nrite n'emume a.

O tokwara nwokoroọbịa maka ịkwanyere onwe ya ugwu n'ọnụ niile Erica kọrọ ya.

Mana okwu Fada Mbaka a mere ndị mmadụ ji na-ajụ etu o si na-ekiri emume Big Brother, hapụ i lekwasị anya n'ọrụ ụkọchukwu ya.

Erica arịọla mgbaghara maka okwu ọ gwara Laycon

Ebe foto si, Erica Twitter

Ngozi Nlewedim e ji Erica mara n'ụlọ Big Brother arịọla mgbaghara maka okwu ọjọọ ọ gwakasiri ụfọdụ ndị otu ya nọ n'ụlọ ahụ, ọkachasị Laycon.

Erica kwuru na ịrịọ mgbaghara so n'otu ihe rara ya ezigbo ahụ, mana ọ na-arịọ ka a gbaghara ya maka okwu iberibe ọ gwara ha.

Skip Twitter post, 13

End of Twitter post, 13

N'okwu ya, agaghị m ebo ya oke mmanya makana onye ọbụla ṅụrụ mmanya agaghị ekwu ụdiri ihe o kwuru.

Nlewedim kwuru na o kwetere na ọ bụ iwe na ọnụma ọ kpadoro akpado mere ya ihe ahụ mana ọ ga-agba mbọ hụ na ọ dụrụ onwe ya ọdụ ka ọ ghara ime udiri ihe a ọzọ.

Skip Twitter post, 14

End of Twitter post, 14

Okwu butere ọrịọrịọ mgbaghara

Ebe foto si, Erica na Laycon Instagram

Kamgbe a malitere ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown, Erica na Laycon so na ndị akpụ n'ọnụ maka ọtụtụ ihe si na mmekọrịta ha abụọ apụta.

Nke na-ekpo ọkụ na soshal midia ugbua bụ etu Erica si were okwu ọjọ chọọ igwagbu Laycon n'abalị ụnyahụ.

Gịnị na-esere ha ugbua?

Onyonyo na-efegharị na soshal midia na-egosi Erica ebe ọ nọ na-akpọ Laycon iyi makana o kwuru na o boro ya ebubo isusu ya ọnụ.

Skip Twitter post, 15

End of Twitter post, 15

Mana @SquareBea kwuru na ọ bụ onyonyo a na-egosi ebe Nengi na atakwunyere Kidwaya bụ ezigbote ọyị Erica ihe na ntị ya n'oringo ha mere n'abalị Sepụtemba 5 bụ ihe kpalitere iwe Erica.

Skip Twitter post, 16

End of Twitter post, 16

Ndị mmadụ nọ soshal midia na-ekwu na ha ga ahụ ka Biggie ọ ga-agwa Ebuka ka ọ manye ọnụ n'esemokwu a dapụtara n'etiti Erica na Laycon.

Skip Twitter post, 17

End of Twitter post, 17

@It_is_prestige depụtara ihe o chere ga-egbo nsogbu dapụtara n'ụlọ ahụ n'abalị ụnyahụ.

Skip Twitter post, 18

End of Twitter post, 18

Ihe ndị ọzọ Erica gwara Laycon

  • Ọ gwara Laycon na ya kọwaara ya mgbe ọ chọrọ isusu ya ọnụ nwanụ na-abụghị sọ mgbe mmanya na-egbu ya
  • Ọ gwara ya na o ga-anwụ, na ọ ga-eji aka ya egbu onwe ya
  • O kwuru na ahụ ya niile dịka ọkpa ọkụkọ
  • O wesara Prince na Kiddwaya iwe na ha akwadoghị ya
  • O were mmiri kwaa n'elu akwa ndina Prince bụ osote ya dịka onyeisi ụlọ Big Brother, wee sị na ọ gaghị edina n'akụkụ ya.
  • Trikytee na Kiddwaya gbara mbọ ka ha wetuo mmụọ ya mana ọ nabataghị okwu ha
  • O kwuru na etu ọ dị ugbua na ọ dila njikere ipụ n'ụlọ ahụ
Skip Twitter post, 19

End of Twitter post, 19

Ndi okwu nhataha dịrị nwoke na nwaanyị tinyere ọnụ maka iyi Erica kpọrọ Laycon.

Skip Twitter post, 20

End of Twitter post, 20

Dịka Big Brother ga-abanye izụ ụka nke asatọ, ndị mmadụ nọ na-eche ka ha mara onye ga-apụ n'ụlọ ahụ.

Etu Erica si buru onyeisi ụlọ Big Brother Lockdown nke ugboro abụọ

Ebe foto si, BBNaija

Ngozi Nlewedim, onye a na-etu Erica eritala ọkwa onyeisi ụlọ n'ihe emume nke Big Brother nke ise dịka ọ merichara n'ihe ịmaaka e nyere ha.

Erica họpụtara Prince ka ọ bụrụ osote ya nke pụtara na ha abụọ bụ akpaaka n'izu a.

Nke a bụ ugboro abụọ ọ na-enwete ya bụ ọkwa dịka o nwetechere ya n'izuụka atọ n'ọnwa Ọgọstụ.

Nke a pụtara na o nweghị onye ga-achụpụli ya n'ụlọ ahụ n'izu a, ma ọ ga-eritakwa ọtụtụ ihe onyinye ndị ọzọ so ya bụ ọkwa nke gụnyere ibi n'obi Eze e wepụtara maka ndị ji ya bụ ọkwa.

O nwekwara ikike ịhọta onye ọzọ masịrị ya dịka osote ya bụ onye ya na ya ga-eso rịe uru dị na ya bụ ọkwa.

O nweterekwara ọnọdụ dịka osote onyeisi mgbe Kiddwaya nwetere ọkwa onyeisi nke ụlọ Big Brother.

Nke a mere ka Erica bụrụ onye nke abụọ ritegoro ọkwa a ugboro abụọ, ma e wezụga Ozo.

Brighto, TolaniBaj na Wathoni akwarala ngwongwo ha laa

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Wathoni, Brighto na Tolanibaj

Ihe nwere mbido ga-enwerịrị njedebe, otu a ka njem Brighto, Tolanibaj na Watoni n'emume Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020 si bịa nisi njedebe.

Nke a bụ nke mbụ a na-achụpụ mmadụ atọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.

TolaniBaj

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

TolaniBaj

Tolanibaj bụ onye nke asaa ebe Watoni bụ onye nke asatọ a na-achụpụ na egwuregwu BBNaija nke a.

Ya bụ nwaada gbara afọ iri abụọ na asaa bụ onye Legọs steeti ma bụrụkwa onye ntaakụkọ.

Ọ bụ ya bụ onye nke mbụ a chụpụrụ n'abalị Sọnde.

TolaniBaj nwere oge Kiddwaya họọrọ ya dịka osote onyeisi ụlọ.

Lee etu ndị mmadụ si eti ya aka n'obi na twitter:

Kiddwaya sị na nchụpụ TolaniBaj n'ụlọ BBNaija wutere ya n'ụmị ọkpụkpụ

Skip Twitter post, 21

End of Twitter post, 21

Uti Nwachukwu kwuru na TolaniBaj nwere ọtụtụ ihe ọ ga-egosi ụwa ugbua ọ pụtarala na BBNaija.

Skip Twitter post, 22

End of Twitter post, 22

Watoni

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Watoni

Wathoni bụ onye ọgba mbọ maọbụ nke Bekee na-akpọ 'Entrepreneur'.

Ezigbo aha nwa ada a gbara afọ 29 bụ Florence Wathoni Anyansi.

Ọ bụ ahịa ịkwa akwa na ire akwa ka ọ na-azụ, Bekee kpọrọ nke a 'fashion entrepreneur'.

Wathoni ji otu nwa nwoke, ọ lụbeghi di, ọ na-asụ asụsụ Swahili nke ọma.

Lee ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu maka ya na Twitter:

Noble Igwe kwuru na Wathoni ga-enweta ọtụtụ mmeri na ndụ ya.

Skip Twitter post, 23

End of Twitter post, 23

Monye jụrụ ihe kpatara e ji chụọ Wathoni ugbua ọ chọtara onye hụrụ ya n'anya n'ime ụlọ BBNaija.

Skip Twitter post, 24

End of Twitter post, 24

Brighto

Ebe foto si, Twitter/@BBNaija

Nkọwa foto,

Ezigbo aha Brighto bụ Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame

Nwa okorobịa gbara afọ 29 bụ onye ọrụ ụgbọmmiri.

Ọ bụ onye Edo steeti ma bụrụkwa nwa nke ikpeazụ n'ime ụmụ isii nne na nna ya mụrụ.

Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na mahadum a kpọrọ 'Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport' nke dị na mba Egypt.

Otu ihe e ji mara ya n'ime ụlọ BBNaija bụ na ihe gbasara nri olulo na-amasị ya nke ukwuu.

Lee ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu maka ya:

Ogbeni Dipo gwara Brighto ka ọ kpọtụrụ ya ka ha abụọ kpaa.

Skip Twitter post, 25

End of Twitter post, 25

Jag Ubani kwuru na eserese nri ọka na-amasị Brighto nke ọma.

Skip Twitter post, 26

End of Twitter post, 26

E nyela Praise ọsọ n'egwuregwu BBNaija

Ebe foto si, @BBNaija

Praise abụrụla onye nke isii ga-esi n'ụlọ Big Brother laa dịka ndị otu ya họpụtara ya.

Ndị niile vootu ha kachasị dị ala kwesiri ịpụ na ya bụ ụlọ bụ Praise, Vee, Wathoni nakwa Trikytee.

Lee mgbe akpọpụtara aha ya ebe a:

Skip Twitter post, 27

End of Twitter post, 27

Brighto bụzịkwa akara ọkụ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija

Ebe foto si, BRIGHTO INSTAGRAM

Ndị mmadụ kpụ Bright Ezekiel Osemudiame a.k.a Brighto so eme emume Big Brother n'ọnụ makana ha chere na ọ na-ebu ibu karịrị ya.

Ụfọdụ na-echekwa na o si na agwa ụkọchukwu ọ na-egosibu n'ụlọ ahụ banye agwa ọzọ akpọrọ "Lord Baelish."

Lord Baelish bụ otu agwa n'ihe nkiri ndị bekee na-eji uche ndị mmadụ anụ garrị.

@_valkvolxz kwuru na mgbe mbụ ihe ngosi ahụ malitere, ọ bịa dịka Biggie echezọrọ Brighto mana mgbe ahụ ka ya bidoro nyochawa ya bụ nwa amadi.

Skip Twitter post, 28

End of Twitter post, 28

@itschigbo kwuru na etu Britho si eji uche eso ụmụ nwaanyị nọ na Big Brother Naịja Lockdown na-amasị ya.

Skip Twitter post, 29

End of Twitter post, 29

@mabelkeri na-eto agwa Brighto na-akpa n'ihe nkiri Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

Skip Twitter post, 30

End of Twitter post, 30

@xeezii kwuru na etu Brighto si buru achịcha ọkụ n'ụlọ Big brother bụ ihe tụrụ ọtụtụ mmadụ n'anya.

Skip Twitter post, 31

End of Twitter post, 31

Cheta na mgbe emume a bidochara , na ndị mmadụ wepụtara akwụkwọ gosiri ebe Brighto na ndị ụkọchukwu ndị ọzọ ga-aekwu okwu n'emume ụka mana nwa amadị a pụtakwara ozigbo kwuo na ya bụ

akwụkwọ bụ adịgboroja n'ihi na ọ bụghị ụkọchukwu.

@MichaelOdumeny1 na-eche na Brighto ga-agwa Biggie na ndị ọ chọrọ ka ewepụ n'ụlọ taa bụ ụbọchị mwepụ bụ Wathoni na Dorathy makana ha na-enye ya nsogbu.

Skip Twitter post, 32

End of Twitter post, 32

Achụpụla Kaiysha n'ụlọ Big Brother

Ebe foto si, Africa Magic/DSTV

Achụpụla Kaisha Umaru n'emume Big Brother Naija nke afọ 2020.

Kaisha bụ onye nke ise a na-achụpụ na ya bụ asọmpi.

Ọ bụ ndị nọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija mere ntuliaka were họpụta ya.

Cheta na onye meriri ga-eji nde naira iri asatọ na ise na-elele ndị ọzọ.

Lee ihe ọzọ na-ewu maka Big Brother Naija Lockdown

Kiddwaya so eme Big Brother Lockdown amụnyela soshal midia ọkụ.

N'oringo a na-eche na ha mere n'abalị ụnyaahụ bụ ụbọchị iri na ise nke ọnwa Ọgọstụ, ka onyonyo setere ya ebe ọ na-agba egwu.

Skip Twitter post, 33

End of Twitter post, 33

@mister_vaughan_ kwuru na amaghị agba egwu ka eji ama onye ga-enwe ezigbo ego.

Skip Twitter post, 34

End of Twitter post, 34

Ndị mmadụ malitere kwuwe na egwu ọ gbara n'emume ahụ agaghị azọtali ndụ makana ọ maghị agba egwu.

Skip Twitter post, 35

End of Twitter post, 35

Oni nke Ife ekwuola ka agbanwee ihe ngosi a:

Ebe foto si, @ooniadimulaife/Big Brother/Instagram

Ooni na-achị Ife bụ Enitan Ogunwusi ekwuola ka agbanwee ihe ngosi 'Big Brother' ma were nke a kpọrọ " Big Nigeria Reality Show' nke ga-ana-egosi[pụta ezi ụkpụrụ e ji mara ndị Naijiria.

Ogunwusi sị na Big Brother anaghị egosi nkwenye nakwa ezi agwa eji mara ndị Naijiria.

O kwuru nke a n'akwụkwọ ozi o wepụtara dịka e mere ncheta ụbọchị ndị ntorọbịa n'ụbọchị Wenzde.

N'uche ya ndị ntorọbịa oge a anaghị etinye anya n'ihe gbasara ọchịchị mana ha jisike arọ nrọ ka Naịjrịa gbanwee.

N'ọnụ ya "Na ntụliaka gara aga naanị mmadụ nde 27 tụrụ vootu ebe ihe ruru nde 170 tụrụ vootu na ntụliaka nhọpụta Big Brother nke afọ ahụ"

O kwuru ka ndị ntoroọbịa gbanwee echiche ha malite ịche maka ọchịchị na etu ha ga-esi soro n'ihe a na-eme maka ọdịnịhụ Naịjirịa.

E nyela Tochi na Eric ọsọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija Lockdown

Ebe foto si, AFrican Magic

E nyela Tochi na Eric ọsọ n'ụlọ Big Brother Naija nke agba ise.

Nke a na-abịa dịka ha dabanyere n'ime mmadụ anọ ikpeazụ ndị ọnụọgụgụ e ji tụnyere ha vootu agbaliteghi elu n'izu a.

Eric, Tochi, Kaisha na Trikytee bụ mmadụ anọ aha ha banyere n'anọ ikpeazụ, tupu a chụpụ abụọ n'ime ha.

Tochi na Eric esonyela Ka3na na Lilo bụ ndị a chụpụrụ n'izu gara aga.

Ihe ndị mmadụ kpụ n'ọnụ gbasara ya

Ndị mmadụ na-akpọ Ebuka aha dịka ha sị na ọ na-akpọ okwu aha gbasara ihe niile mere n'ime ụlọ ọkachasị ihe gbasara mmekọrịta Kiddwaya na Erica.

Skip Twitter post, 36

End of Twitter post, 36

Ha kwukwara na o ji aghụghọ dụọ Laycon ọdụ maka ọnọdụ ọ hụrụ onwe ya n'etiti mmadụ abụọ ahụ.

Skip Twitter post, 37

End of Twitter post, 37

Lee ihe Erica sara mgbe Ebuka jụrụ ya:

Skip Twitter post, 38

End of Twitter post, 38

Onye ka a ga-achụpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother?

Ebe foto si, @BBNAIJA TWITTER

Ndị nso nso Big Brother ga-amata onye ga-apụ taa bụ ụbọchị itoolu nke Ọgọstụ kamgbe Ka3na na Lilo na mbido izu ụka a.

N'ụbọchị tọzde gara aga ka enyere ndị nso nso ohere ruo elekere iri nke abali ka ha were tunyere onye nke ha ha chọrọ ka ọ kanọrọ n'emume a vootu ha.

Ndị so eme emume Big Brother anọọla abali iri abụọ na otu n'ime abali iri asaa na otu ha nere inọ n'ụlọ ahụ.

Ihe ise kwesiri ịma maka nchụpụ a ga-eme taa

Mmadụ iri na isii so na ndị enwereike iwepụ taa n'ime mmadụ iri na asatọ, ma e wepụ Ozo na Dorathy bụ isi na osote isi ụlọ Big Brother. Lee ha:

Victoria Adeyele a ma dịka Vee

Timmy Sinclair a ma dịka Trikytee

Terseer a ma dịka Kiddwaya

Praise Nelson

Florence Wathoni Anyansi

Tochukwu Okechukwu a ma dịka Tochi

Eric Akhigbe

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame a ma dịka Brighto

Aisha Umaru a ma dịka Kaisha

Emuobonuvie Akpofure a ma dịka Neo

Tolani Shobajo a ma dịka Tolanibaj

Olamilekan Agbeleshe a ma dịka Laycon

Rebecca Hampson a ma dịka Nengi

Lucy Essien

Ka mwepụ taa ga-esi gaa

Ebe foto si, @BBNAIJA TWITTER

Otu onye ga-apụ n'ime mmadụ iri isii akpọkpụtara nwereike ịpụ n'ụlọ Big Brother taa, ndị nọ n'ụlọ ahụ ga-enwekwa ikike ịtụ onye ahụ aka.

A ga-enye ndị niile nọ n'ụlọ Big Brother ohere ka ha họpụta otu onye n'ime ndị vootu ha pekarịchara na mpe ga-apụ n'ụlọ ahụ taa.

Onye ha ka tụnyere vootu maka ọpụpụ n'ime mmadụ anọ a ga-apụ.

Nke a bụ mbụ ndị hibere ọgbakọ a na-eme udiri ihe a.

Mgbe Erica, Kiddwaya na Laycon mere ka soshal midia nwuru ọkụ

Ebe foto si, Laycon/Erica/Kidwaya Instagram

Ndị mmadụ na-egosi mmasị ha n'elu soshal midia maka etu ọyị Nengi na Ozo si aga n'emume 'Big Brother Naija Lockdown'.

Ụfọdụ n'ime ha na-eche na Nengi chọrọ ka ya na ụmụnwoke niile nọ n'ime ụlọ Big Brother na-adị na mma mana onweghị onye ọ chọrọ ka ya na ya nwe mmekọrịta.

Skip Twitter post, 39

End of Twitter post, 39

Skip Twitter post, 40

End of Twitter post, 40

Erica agwala Laycon obi ya

Ọ dịkwazi ka ọ bụ Erica bụ nwaanyị ka chaba ụmụ Naịjirịa n'anya n'emume Big Brother Lockdown.

O wuwere na soshal midia n'ụtụtụ a maka etu o si gwa Laycon na ọ hụrụ ya n'anya maka etu uburu ya si acha ọkụ mana onye ọ ka adabakarị ya na ya bụ Kiddwaya.

Nke a tituru mmụọ Laycon mere ka ndị mmadụ malite ikwu maka Erica na Laycon n'elu soshal midia.

Lee ụfọdụ ihe ha deputara;

@peter_agama depụtara nkata ahụ ha kpara ma dụọ Laycon ọdụ ya gbado anya na ihen ọ bịara inweta na Big Borther Lockdown.

Skip Twitter post, 41

End of Twitter post, 41

@thesocialcrib na-ekpe ekpere ka Laycon chezọ maka Erica ruo afọ 600.

Skip Twitter post, 42

End of Twitter post, 42

@iam_Barack na-arịọ Laycon ka ọ hapụ Kid naErica ga n'ihu n'ihụnanya adịgboroja ha.

Skip Twitter post, 43

End of Twitter post, 43

Ozo abụrụla nwoke mbụ ga-achịkọta ụlọ Big Brother Season 5, Dorathy ga-enyere ya aka

Ebe foto si, DSTV

N'ihi mmeri o meriri n'asọmpi a kpọrọ "Head of House challenge", Ozoemena e ji Ozo mara abụrụla nwoke mbụ ga-achịkọta ụlọ Big Brother nke agba ise.

Ozo na Dorathy bụ onye ọ họpụtara ka o nyere ya aka, ga-anọ n'oche ahụ otu izu.

Ha nọchiri Nengi (na Wathoni) na Lucy (na Prince) chịrị n'izu nke mbụ na nke abụọ ha batara n'ụlọ ahụ.

N'ihi mmeri a, Ozo agaghị anọ n'oche dị ọkụ mgbe ndị otu ya mmadụ 16 ndị ọzọ ga-azọ isi onwe ha ịhụ na a chụpụghị ha n'ụlọ.

Ihe mere Kidwaya na Erica na-ewu

Ebe foto si, Erica/Kidwaya Instagram

Ka e mechara emume nkwapụ na Big Brother ụbọchị abụọ nke Ọgọstụ bụ Sonde, ka ụmụ Naịjirịa setere ihe nkiri ebe Erica na Kidwaya na-apịrịtụ onwe ha.

Ihe ha mere atụchaghị ndị nso nso ha n'anya makana ha abụọ ekwubuola na ha hụrụ onwe ha n'anya nke ukwu ma na-esusukarị ọnụ mgbe ọbụla.

Ndị nso nso ha abala ha 'kiddricca.'

Onye ka Erica bụ?

Ebe foto si, Erica Twitter

Ngozi Nlewedim bụ onye na-eme ihe nkiri dị afọ iri na isii.

Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na Met Film School dị na London.

O kwuru na ọ chọrọ ibu onye ama ama. Igba egwu n'ihu ugegbe na-amasị ya nke ukwu.

Ndị ọzọ na-eme mpịrịtụ na Big Brother Lockdown a.

Praise na Katrina

Ebe foto si, BIGBROTHER NAIJA/AFRICA MAGIC

Ihe nkiri aramara Praise na Katrịna gbagọjụrụ ụwa anya makana onweghị onye hụtara na abụọ na-ayị ọyị.

Skip Twitter post, 44

End of Twitter post, 44

Ihe ndị ọzọ nọ na-ekwu n'elu soshal midia

Ụmụ Naịjirịa nọ n'elu soshal midia na-akatọ Erica so eme emume Big Brother makana ha si na ha aghọtaghị ihe ya na Kiddwaya so emekwa Big Brother na-eme n'okpuru akwa ndịna n'abalị.

Ụfọdụ si na etu ya na nwoke ahụ si dịnaa n'elu akwa na-eme ihe sọrọ ha adịghị mma, ebe ụfọdụ kwuru na ha ga-akwado Erica site n'ịtụrụ ya vootu agbanyeghị ihe ha chee na o mere.

@Vivi89163601 si na agabanyeghị na Erica tere onwe ya ule n'onyonyo na ọ ka ga-akwado ya site n'itunyere ya vootu.

Skip Twitter post, 45

End of Twitter post, 45

@kween__Lisa kwukwara na ọ ga-akwado Erica

Skip Twitter post, 46

End of Twitter post, 46

Mide kwuru na obi adịghị ya mma maka etu Erica si hapụ onwe ya aka na-eme ihe sọrọ ha.

Skip Twitter post, 47

End of Twitter post, 47

Etu esi chụọ Ka3na na Lilo n'ụlọ Big Brother

Ebe foto si, BIG BROTHER NAIJA/AFRICA MAGIC

A họpụtara mmadụ iri na asatọ n'ime mmadụ iri abụọ nọ n'ụlo a.

Kama emechara wetuo ya ka ọ bụrụ mmadụ anọ bụ Praise, Ka3na, lilo na Eric .

Ọ dịrị mmadụ ndị nọ n'ụlọ ka ha họpụta ndị ha chọrọ n'ime mmadụ anọ a ka ha laa.

Ebe foto si, BBNAIJA/TWITTER

Lee etu ha ụfọdụ n'ime ha sịrị họọ ndị ha chọrọ ka ha pụọ

Brighto họpụtara - Eric na Ka3na

Nengi họpụtara - Ka3na na Praise

Kama ọ bụ Ka3na na Lilo bu ndị ha họpụtara ka ha pụọ.

Ụfọdụ ndị na-eme emume Big Brother nke agba ise nwereike kwakọrọ lawa taa bụ ụbọchị Sunday, Ọgọstụ abụọ.

N'izu ụka a, mmadụ ruru iri na asatọ tozuru ipụ n'ụlọ ahụ dịka 'Biggie' kwuputara atụmaatụ ọhụrụ a ga-eji mee ya bụ ihe nkiri.

Akwụsịla itụ vootu nye ndị ahụ echere ga-apụ n'izu ụka n'emume 'Big Brother Lockdown.'

Ọ bụ naanị onyeisi ụlọ ahụ bụ Lucy nakwa osote ya bụ Prince ka apịpịa ọpụpụ agaghị emetụta.

Ndị ọzọ a na-eche nwereike ipụ bụ:

Ozoemena Chukwu a na-kpọ Ozo

Victoria Adeyele a na-kpọ Vee

Boluwatife Aderogba a na-kpọ Lilo

Timmy Sinclair a na-kpọ Trikytee

Terseer Kiddwaya

Dorathy Bachor

Praise Nelson

Florence Wathoni Anyansi

Tochukwu Okechukwu a na-kpọ Tochi

Kate Jones a na-kpọ Ka3na

Eric Akhigbe

Ngozi Nlewedim a na-kpọ Erica

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame a na-kpọ Brighto

Aisha Umaru a na-kpọ Kaisha

Emuobonuvie Akpofure a na-kpọ Neo

Tolani Shobajo a na-kpọ Tolanibaj

Olamilekan Agbeleshe a na-kpọ Laycon

Rebecca Hampson a na-kpọ Nengi

Onye nwere vootu pekarịchara na mpe bụ onye a ga-akwapụ n'emume a.

Nengi, Dora, Tolanibaj e mere nke tọrọ Biati ụnyaahụ bụ Ọgọstụ 1?

Ebe foto si, Nengi/ Tolubaj/Dora Instagram

Kamgbe Big Brother Naijiria nke ugboro ise malitere, ọtụtụ ụmụ Naịjirịa na-aga na soshal midia ekwupute ihe tụrụ ha n'anya gbasara ụbọchị ọbụla gaferenu n'ụlọ ebe a na-eme ya bụ ihe nkiri.

Nke mbụ ha manyere ọnụ na ya ụnyaahụ bụ ụbọchị mbụ nke ọnwa Ọgọstụ, bụ ihe ha hụrụ Tolanibaj so eme BBNaija na-eme n'okpuru akwa mkpuchi ahụ ya.

Ọtụtụ n'ime ha sị na ha chere na ọ na-apịrịtụ onwe ya aka. Sọ ha ma ihe ha hụrụ mana lee ihe ha kwuru maka ya n'elu soshal midia:

@TWEETORACLE na-ajụ ma Tolanibaj a na-apịrịtụ onwe ya aka?

Skip Twitter post, 48

End of Twitter post, 48

@holatunboshift na-ekwusi ike na Tolanibaj nyere onwe ya aka ebe ọ bụ na onweghi nwoke bịara ya n'akụkụ.

Skip Twitter post, 49

End of Twitter post, 49

Nengi o kotere onwe ya ebu akpọmasị?

Ndị mmadụ na-ajụ ihe kpatara ụmụnwaanyị ndị ọzọ so eme emume Bigb Brother ji ekwo Nengi sokwa eme emume Big Brother ekworo,

Skip Twitter post, 50

End of Twitter post, 50

@zayn_narb si na ọ bụ maka mma Nengi mere ha ji ekwo ya ekworo.

Skip Twitter post, 51

End of Twitter post, 51

Mana ụfọdụ kwuru na Nengi ji aka ya butere onwe ya akpọmasị.

Skip Twitter post, 52

End of Twitter post, 52

@adeyossy_a kwuru na mgbe mmadụ iri na itoolu ya na ha nọ n'ụlọ na-ekwu maka ihe ọjọ ọ na-eme , na nke a gosiri na Nengi nwere nsogbu.

Skip Twitter post, 53

End of Twitter post, 53

Dora a na-ewere Nengi iwe?

Ndị mmadụ na-eche na Dora na-ewere Nengi iwe maka otu nwoke akpọrọ Ozo Sokwa eme emume big Brother .

@dami_larey na-eche na Dora na-ewe iwe na Nengi zuru ụtọ bi ya bụ Ozo.

Skip Twitter post, 54

End of Twitter post, 54

@Bubbles30631081 chee na okwu esighị n'aka Ozo makana o were Dora ka ezigbo ọyị ya.

Skip Twitter post, 55

End of Twitter post, 55

@zee_okoli ekweteghị na ọ bụ maka nwoke ka Dora ji eburu Nengi ihu.

Skip Twitter post, 56

End of Twitter post, 56

Akụkọ ndị ga-amasị gị: