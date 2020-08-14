View this post on Instagram

ATTENTION EVERYONE! Tonight at 7pm EST, one of the GREATEST albums I’ve ever been involved with comes out. ⁣ ⁣ I’ve had the blessing to work with a lot of legends on a lot LEGENDARY ALBUMS.... and now BURNA BOY @burnaboygram is one of them!!! #TWICEASTALL is one of the GREATEST PROJECTS I’ve had the privilege to work on. ⁣ ⁣ Congratulations to my brother Burna Boy on creating this CLASSIC ALBUM. And thank you for allowing me to work with you on this MASTER PIECE!⁣ ⁣ TWICE AS TALL is unapologetic, bold, beautiful and BLACK! A certified CLASSIC ALBUM. I NEED YOU ALL to listen and really enjoy this body of work. ⁣ ⁣ #DiddyCertified ALBUM OF THE YEAR!⁣ ⁣ TWICE AS TALL STREAMING EVERYWHERE AT 7PM EST!!!⁣ ⁣ ✊🏿🖤🌍