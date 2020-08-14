Burna Boy Twice as Tall: Lee ihe ise e nwereike iji kpọọ ya 'Odogwu'
Burna Boy nke ezigbo aha ya bụ Damini Ogulu, wepụtara ọbaegwu ọhụrụ nke mere ka soshal midia nwuru ọkụ.
Ime ka soshal midia nwuru ọkụ abụghị ihe ọhụrụ nye otiegwu a na-anaghị atụ ụjọ ikwu obi ya, mana nke ugbua bịara dị iche.
Ihe nke a jiri dị iche bụ na ebe a na-akpọkarị ya aha ọjọọ ma o kwuo uche ya, aha ọma ka ọtụtụ na-akpọ ya ugbua, dịka ha na-ekwu na o gosila ihe o jiri bụrụ Odogwu n'ezie.
Lee ihe ndị anyị che mere Burna Boy ji bụrụ Odogwu n'egwu ọ na-akpọ onwe ya:
1) Otiegwu aha ya na-ada nnukwu ụda na mbaụwa bụ Sean "Diddy" Combs, so sikọlata ọbaegwu ọhụrụ ya.
N'agbanyeghi na ọrịa coronavirus keturu onye ọbụla na mpaghara mbaụwa niile, Burna Boy na Diddy ji ihe nkiri e ji akpa nkata wee tikọta isi ọnụ, buputa egwu a na-agbaka ndị mmadụ isi ugbua.
N'okwu o depụtara, Diddy jara Burna Boy mma, sị na ọ bụ otu "odogwu" ya na rụkọrọ ọrụ.
ATTENTION EVERYONE! Tonight at 7pm EST, one of the GREATEST albums I’ve ever been involved with comes out. I’ve had the blessing to work with a lot of legends on a lot LEGENDARY ALBUMS.... and now BURNA BOY @burnaboygram is one of them!!! #TWICEASTALL is one of the GREATEST PROJECTS I’ve had the privilege to work on. Congratulations to my brother Burna Boy on creating this CLASSIC ALBUM. And thank you for allowing me to work with you on this MASTER PIECE! TWICE AS TALL is unapologetic, bold, beautiful and BLACK! A certified CLASSIC ALBUM. I NEED YOU ALL to listen and really enjoy this body of work. #DiddyCertified ALBUM OF THE YEAR! TWICE AS TALL STREAMING EVERYWHERE AT 7PM EST!!! ✊🏿🖤🌍
2) Ya na ndị aha ha na-ada ụda etikọọla egwu
Ọ bụ eziokwu na egwu a na-akpọ "Afrobeats" bụzị ebe a nọzị ugbua, nke a mere ka ọtụtụ ndị mba ofesi na-etinye uche n'egwu ya.
Burna Boy akpọtala ndị si mba dị iche iche ka ha tinye ọnụ n'egwu ya.
Ndị gụnyere Chris Martins nke otu egwu Coldplay, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Youssou N'Dour nakwa Stormzy, esorola ya tie egwu ya.
Ya onwe ya etinyekwalanụ ọnụ n'egwu ndị gụnyere Beyonce, Sam Smith, Lily Allen, Fall Out Boy, Major Lazer, Mahalia Burkmar, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Pop Smoke nakwa J Hus.
3) O ritela nturuugo na mba ofesi
Burna Boy emeela ka ibe ya dịka Wizkid, Davido na ụfọdụ ndị ọzọ mere, site n'iritekwa nturuugo na mba ofesi n'ihi egwu ya.
N'afọ 2019 na 2020, o ritere nturuugo "Onye mba ofesi kacha agụ egwu" nke ndị BET.
O ritekwara "Onye si Afrịka kacha agụ egwu" nke ndị MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) n'afọ 2019.
N'afọ 2020, o so na ndị sonyere ndị BET mee emume ụbọchị nturuugo ha.
Oge a họpụtara ya na ndị nwereike irite nturuugo Grammy maka "ọbaegwu kacha mma n'ụwa" n'ihi ọbaegwu ya ọ kpọrọ "African Giant", ndị mmadụ kwadoro ya, mana o ruteghizi ya aka.
4) Ọ na-eme ka Afrobeat gazuo ụwa niile
A hụ Burna Boy a hụ Afrobeat, n'ihi na ka ọ dị ugbua, ọ dịzị ka ọ bụ ya kacha buru egwu a n'isi.
Ọ na-akpọ ụdịrị egwu nke ya "Afro-fusion", nke gụkọrọ Afrobeat, "dancehall riddim", reggae nakwa egwu a na-akpọ "R&B".
Ọ bụ ya kachakwa eme ka ụmụ ọgbara ọhụrụ nwee mmasị maka egwu Fela Anikulapo-Kuti bụ onye egwu anaghị ata ntị ya ata mgbe ọ dị ndụ.
Ọ na-eme nke a site n'ịgụgharị maọbụ weretu n'egwu Fela ji sikọlata egwu nke ya, mee ka ọ na-atọwa ndị ọgbara ọhụrụ ntị.
Burna Boy na-esosi nzọụkwụ Fela n'ike, ọ bụghị naanị egwu ya ka ọ na-emetụ aka, ọ na-etinyekwa ọnụ n'ịkatọ gọọmentị Naịjiria ma ha zọghie ụkwụ.
5) Ọ dị ka ihe ndị Igbo na-amasị ya
Ị chetara mgbe o tiputara egwu ọ kpọrọ "Odogwu"?
Ọ bụghịkwa ebe ahụ ka ọ kwụsịrị, n'ọbaegwu "Twice as tTll" a, ọ gụkwara egwu ọ kpọrọ Onyeka.
O tiri egwu ahụ ọ gụrụ maka nwaanyị bụ ọ dị n'obi, ka ọ na-adatu ka "Highlife".
N'egwu ahụ o kwuru "ọsọndị owendi" ma kwuokwa na nwaanyị ahụ na-abịa dịka Onyeka Onwenu bụkwa otiegwu Igbo ji eme ọnụ.
Burna Boy na onwe ya kọwara ihe ya na ihe gara tupu o wepụta ọbaegwu ọhụrụ a.
Art. - - Honestly, no title cause I wanted the art to speak for itself, this album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same. I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen. 🦍 #TWICEASTALL
Lee ihe ndị mmadụ na-ekwu maka ya:
God bless @burnaboy! See how our spirits have been uplifted.. in a middle of the night.. in a global pandemic.— fairy godmother! (@estherclimate) August 14, 2020
Burna boy don enter another planet #TWICEASTALL 👏👏👏👏👏👏✊👍wow. Congrats @burnaboy this one pass grammy level. This is total LEVEL UP— IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) August 14, 2020
If you don’t like ‘Time Flies’ by @burnaboy and @sautisol, go do Covid test. Your taste is questionable. #TwiceAsTall— Ovie (@OvieO) August 14, 2020
Onyeka (Baby).... Has this Highlife feel ❤️❤️— ⭐ 👑 Pringles 🍧🍫 (@Abimbolaessien) August 13, 2020
Happy to see Burna win so much coz omo the pain to get to this level no be here..Hearing people call you underrated for years then finally seeing them understand what you REALLY are 🦍— R (@RotimyRudeBoi) August 13, 2020
