Precious Chikwendu: Onye ka nwunye Fani-Kayode

Precious Chikwendu

Ebe foto si, Snowwhiteey/Instagram

Akụkọ na-ewu ugbua bụ na Precious Chikwendu na di ya bụ Femi Fani-Kayode agbaala alụkwaghịm.

Akụkọ a malitere iwu n'ụbọchị Tọọsde mgbe Precious dere ngụpụta akwụkwọ nsọ n'Instagram ya.

Nke mere otu ngalaba mgbasaozi n'ịntanet bụ 'blog' ji dee sị na o kwuru na ọ sị na ya na di ya agbasaala.

Mana ọtụtụ ndị mmadụ maara Fani-Kayode amaghị onye bụ nwunye bụ Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode.

Ihe i kwesịrị ị ma maka Preciuos Chikwendu.

  • Precious Chikwendu bụ nwada Igbo si n'Awka Anambra Steetị.
  • A mụrụ ya n'ụbọchị 25 ọnwa Mee nke afọ 1989 n'ime ezinaụlọ ụmụaka asaa nke ọ bụ nwa nke abụọ.
  • Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ praịmarị n'ụlọakwụkwọ Makurdi International na nke Sekọndịrị n'ụlọakwụkwọ ECWA dị chaa na Benue Steetị.
  • Ọ gara mahaudum Calabar dị na Cross Riva Steetị ebe ọ gụrụ maka gburugburu ebe obibi (ngalaba nchekwa ọhịa na ndụ ụmụanụmanụ).

Mana di ya bụ Fani-Kayode agbaala ụlọ mgbasaozi a akwụkwọ n'ụlọikpe maka imetọ aha ya.

'Ụdị mkparị Fani-Kayode nyere o nwebeghị onye nyere ya'

Nke BBC maara ugbua bụ na Precious na di Fani-Kayode apụtabeghi kwuo na ha agbaala alụkwaghịm.