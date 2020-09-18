Precious Chikwendu: Onye ka nwunye Fani-Kayode
Akụkọ na-ewu ugbua bụ na Precious Chikwendu na di ya bụ Femi Fani-Kayode agbaala alụkwaghịm.
Akụkọ a malitere iwu n'ụbọchị Tọọsde mgbe Precious dere ngụpụta akwụkwọ nsọ n'Instagram ya.
Nke mere otu ngalaba mgbasaozi n'ịntanet bụ 'blog' ji dee sị na o kwuru na ọ sị na ya na di ya agbasaala.
When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mana ọtụtụ ndị mmadụ maara Fani-Kayode amaghị onye bụ nwunye bụ Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode.
Ihe i kwesịrị ị ma maka Preciuos Chikwendu.
- Precious Chikwendu bụ nwada Igbo si n'Awka Anambra Steetị.
- A mụrụ ya n'ụbọchị 25 ọnwa Mee nke afọ 1989 n'ime ezinaụlọ ụmụaka asaa nke ọ bụ nwa nke abụọ.
- Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ praịmarị n'ụlọakwụkwọ Makurdi International na nke Sekọndịrị n'ụlọakwụkwọ ECWA dị chaa na Benue Steetị.
- Ọ gara mahaudum Calabar dị na Cross Riva Steetị ebe ọ gụrụ maka gburugburu ebe obibi (ngalaba nchekwa ọhịa na ndụ ụmụanụmanụ).
Mana di ya bụ Fani-Kayode agbaala ụlọ mgbasaozi a akwụkwọ n'ụlọikpe maka imetọ aha ya.
Nke BBC maara ugbua bụ na Precious na di Fani-Kayode apụtabeghi kwuo na ha agbaala alụkwaghịm.